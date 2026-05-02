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DC’s ‘Lanterns’ finally has a release date — And fans are already counting down

‘Lanterns,’ featuring at least three iterations of the titular hero, will arrive on HBO later in 2026.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Still of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) from 'Lanterns' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Photo by John Johnson/HBO Max)
Still of John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) from 'Lanterns' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Photo by John Johnson/HBO Max)

A popular DC character is set to make a comeback in multiple reiterations. The character is the fan-favorite Green Lantern, who will be the lead in the upcoming 'Lanterns.' The show will air on HBO with a premiere date set for August 16. The story will follow intergalactic Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they take up a murder investigation in Nebraska, leading them to even darker mysteries. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will play Jordan and Stewart, respectively. Nathan Fillion, who played the intergalactic savior in the 2025 movie 'Superman,' will also return. In total, the audience will be graced with at least three versions of the superhero, along with a famous villain. 

Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)
Still ofJohn Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)

The premiere date was announced by James Gunn, the Co-CEO of DC Studios. After the announcement, HBO Max released a trailer on all platforms. The trailer begins with Stewart and Jordan in a car, seemingly heading towards an investigation. The ride gives off vibes similar to other anthology series, like 'True Detective.' Similar to 'Peacemaker,' this show is also an edgier adaptation. Jordan is a veteran who is training Stewart, a newbie in the Green Lantern Corps. The audience also sees a glimpse of Kerry, played by Kelly Macdonald, who warns the duo to stay in their lane. The mentor and mentee will also seemingly get into many scuffles while upholding the Corps' oath "to save people." The trailer fittingly ends with Stewart about to activate Green Lantern's ring. According to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn previously teased that the show's events will have ripple effects in the entire DCU.

Gunn attached a photo of Jordan wearing the Green Lantern ring along with the caption, "Beware my power, Green Lantern's light. #Lanterns premieres August 16 on @hbomax." However, the trailer became a mystery a few days ago, when it suddenly vanished from all platforms. Initially released on March 4, but without any announcement, it soon disappeared. Speculation was rife that the trailer disappeared because there was not enough 'Green' in the series. The controversy started when Damon Lindelof, the Emmy-winning executive producer behind the series, shared, "It’s called Lanterns, because we all agreed that the 'Green' was stupid, so now it’s just Lanterns." 

The remark invited criticism from the fandom and celebrated comic creator Grant Morrison, especially after the trailer's release. Lindelof provided a heartfelt apology, after which many thought the trailer was pulled to inculcate more 'Green' in it. The rumors turned out wrong, as the vanishing act was due to the presence of expired licensed music. Chris Mundy, whose claim to fame is 'True Detective: Night Country', will serve as both the showrunner and writer for the series. It will also feature Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, a popular villain from Green Lantern comics. Stewart will supposedly appear in 'Man of Tomorrow,' the sequel to 'Superman' released in 2025. 

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