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‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘Oppenheimer’ star to complicate Martin and Louisa’s romance

Martin’s routine is upended as he reconnects with Louisa, reigniting their unresolved romance, while a new character complicates it.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Abigail Spencer as Louisa Glasson in a still from ‘Best Medicine’ (Cover Image Source: Fox)
Abigail Spencer as Louisa Glasson in a still from ‘Best Medicine’ (Cover Image Source: Fox)

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 is adding a new obstacle to Martin Best and Louisa Glasson’s unresolved romance. Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the Fox medical comedy for a multi-episode guest arc as Parker, a monitor assigned to oversee Martin’s work. TV Insider reported the casting, revealing that Parker’s presence will affect both Martin’s professional and personal lives. While Martin resents being watched, Louisa notices the newcomer, and the two immediately have sparks.

After the medical board learns that Martin allowed Elaine to draw blood, he is placed under scrutiny. Martin will first deal with another monitor who, according to executive producer Rodney Ferrell, “gives him all kinds of problems.” Ferrell also said she would eventually leave, giving Martin reason to believe the matter might be over, before Parker takes over. The producer added that Parker’s arrival begins “a juicy, big arc of the season.”

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black in a still from ‘Deception’ (Image Source: ABC)
Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black in a still from ‘Deception’ (Image Source: ABC)

The arrangement will place Parker inside Martin’s routine as he evaluates whether the doctor is complying with the board’s requirements. Ferrell said, “This monitor comes in that is in his personal space, eating the food in his house, constantly watching him and making tons of noise while he’s trying [to work].”

He added, “There is someone there sort of evaluating his role as a doctor through the first period of episodes. So, he’s definitely being checked and watched daily about what he’s doing.” Ferrell also added that Martin “can’t stand that.”

Screenshot of Josh Charles from 'Best Medicine' (Cover I age Source: YouTube |@tvpromo360)
Screenshot of Josh Charles from 'Best Medicine' (Image Source: YouTube |@tvpromo360)

However, another complication arises between Martin and Louisa with Parker's arrival after Season 1 ends, with the two still apart. Martin was preparing to tell her how he felt when he overheard part of her conversation with her former fiancé, Mark, who had offered to have a baby with her as friends. Missing the full context, Martin instead turned to his former girlfriend Eden, who is also Louisa’s fertility doctor. Parker now enters an already unsettled situation, offering Louisa another possible romantic path.

Cutmore-Scott, whose credits include ‘Oppenheimer,’ joins returning stars Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer for the new storyline. His role is set to run across multiple episodes. The medical board review keeps Parker close to Martin as Louisa becomes interested in him. ‘Best Medicine’ returns Tuesday, September 22, at 8/7c on Fox.

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