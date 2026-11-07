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Will there be ‘Campus Drivers’ Season 2? Book sequel prepares to shift to new leads

'Campus Drivers' has taken over the world by storm days after its premiere
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Lois and Lane from 'Campus Drivers' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still of Lois and Lane from 'Campus Drivers' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Prime Video has put out another series to obsess over. 'Campus Drivers,' which premiered on November 6, has taken the world by storm. The first season adapts 'Fast Lane,' the first book in C.S. Quill's 'Campus Drivers' book series. Both the season and the book follow Lois (Carmen Kassovitz) and Lane's (Baptiste Masseline) romance after they are forced to live together. Like 'Off Campus,' the show has quickly garnered a massive fanbase. Fans are interested not only in following Lois and Lane, but also the rest of the appealing ensemble. But the question is whether Prime Video will give it another season.

A still of Lois and Lane from 'Campus Drivers' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The streamer has not made any official announcement. Several metrics will determine the decision. One of them is viewership, which seems to be in its favor. According to Flix Patrol, 'Campus Drivers' is Prime Video's second-most-watched series on November 7. This is a huge achievement for a series that mostly featured unknown actors. The streamer has apparently wanted several seasons. This is evident by the show being promoted everywhere with 'season one' attached to its name.

A still of Lois and Lane from 'Campus Drivers' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The show's ending also suggests the makers are planning for a future season. Lois and Lane confessed their feelings, but had to part ways because of Lane’s mom (Nathalie Besançon). Their love story is far from over. This ending is completely different from what happens in the book. The book series behind the show's adaptation has four more books. The second book, titled 'Crash Course,' follows playboy Donovan (Madior Fall) and romance-obsessed Carrie (Eloïse Rey), who have already been introduced. If the show is renewed, it will be interesting to see whether it goes 'Off-Campus' style and focuses on one couple each season, or becomes an ensemble show. All episodes of 'Campus Drivers' are currently streaming on Prime Video.

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