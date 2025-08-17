Married couple charms ‘AGT’ with original track they first sang on their wedding day

Us the Duo hit the talent competition with one of the most intriguing original tracks ever heard on ‘AGT.’

A folk pop duo hit the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Surprisingly, the band consisted of husband and wife, Michael and Carissa Alvarado, according to Fandom. They were from California, the same place where they had met each other in 2011 on the set of a music video. One year later, they tied the knot, and in 2013, they started uploading six-second cover versions of popular songs to their Vine account.

When Mel B asked what they were going to perform during their audition in 2018, Carissa mentioned that they were going to sing an original that they “actually wrote for our wedding as our vows to each other.” This surprised everyone, prompting Mel B to exclaim, “You are together!” The couple came to ‘America’s Got Talent’ to win the prize money and start a family. On stage, Michael held an acoustic guitar while Carissa played the floor drum. The original song was titled 'No Matter Where You Are.' With his guitar palm-muted, Michael began singing in falsetto, and Carissa joined with her mesmerizing voice to impress the judges. Soon, they were hitting high notes in a song straight out of a Disney movie.

The groove was so intense that Heidi Klum was seen dancing on her chair as she enjoyed that song. Meanwhile, Simon Cowell, sitting beside her, tapped his pen on the table. . They added sudden pauses to their song, making it even more intriguing. Watching the performance, Cowell raised his eyebrows while Howie Mandel covered his mouth, watching intently. However, it was Mel B, the pop singer, who judged them with precision, having her hands folded and watching the duo perform.

The husband and wife’s performance cheered the audience with words like ‘C’mon,’ as they even started to jump and sing the song after a pause. Looking at their act, the audience stood up in excitement and started clapping their hands. As they concluded their track, the two had a bright laugh, cheering everyone. According to Fandom, Us the Duo was selected to move forward to the later rounds. Although it was Mandel who called their performance too "coffee-house," giving them his "no," the other three judges, including Mel B, Klum, and Cowell, gave the duo their "yes."

The couple made a strong impression and advanced to the Semifinals. However, this was also the round in which they were eliminated. It was already interesting to learn that the duo was married and ready to start a family. In the Judge Cuts round, they announced that they were pregnant with their first child. It was later revealed they were expecting a daughter. The song they had performed during the audition was later featured in the movie, ‘The Book of Life.