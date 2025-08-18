'AGT’ contestant in Viking garb fires at moving balloons — and nails a stunt no one saw coming

Silvia Silvia was one of the most amazing contestants ever seen on ‘America's Got Talent,' performing crossbow stunts on stage

Silvia Silvia, a crossbow archer, appeared on ‘America's Got Talent’ in Season 10, according to Fandom, performing some of the most dangerous stunts in the show’s history. She sent the adrenaline levels soaring for everyone watching. The contestant wore medieval-style attire, straight out of a Viking’s dream.

As she stood firm on the ground, Heidi Klum was super excited. The judge smiled brightly, clearly anticipating a surprise. As if sensing her excitement, Silvia delivered exactly that. First, she tightened her crossbow while her stunt partner set up a stand holding two white balloons. That's when comedian Howie Mandel exclaimed, “Oh!” Intriguingly, the balloons were moving in circles and served as Silvia’s targets. Nick Cannon, the host at the time, looked visibly scared and backed away from the stage.

Screenshot of Silvia Silvia's stunt partner on 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | Rebeka Denova)

With a raised heart rate and accurate senses, Silvia shot the arrow from her crossbow. Shockingly, she burst two white moving balloons at the same time. This left the whole panel as well as the audience stunned. However, that was not just it yet. The contestant then put down her crossbow on the stage and pulled a rack toward the center. This surely scared Cannon even more, as he sat down trying to hide from the arrows. Well, he surely should have been because what came next was a real blood-pumping stunt. Silvia next picked up one crossbow after the other, placing all upon one another. The contestant grouped five crossbows and aimed them towards a target.

Screenshot of Silvia Silvia and stunt partner (Image Source: Instagram | @silvia.silvia.crosbow)

To everyone’s shock, her partner climbed inside a black box positioned dangerously close to the target. Seeing this, Mel B asked if he was really going to stay inside the box on stage. As tense music played in the background, anticipation grew over what would happen next. Mandel’s jaw dropped and his eyebrows shot up in shock. The crossbow’s long arrows looked sharp enough to pierce almost anything. Klum looked stunned, her expression full of questions.

Screenshot of Silvia Silvia (Image Source: Instagram | @silvia.silvia.crosbow)

The shocking stunt, which was the second from the contestant during the audition, had the partner inside the box, to which five white balloons were attached. While Klum was holding her head, Mandel was seen joining his hands tightly as if he was praying for the man inside the black box. A slow-motion video then showed the precision of Silvia, who shot five huge arrows at once, aiming at the black box. The white balloons were seen bursting; however, the long arrows had also pierced through the black cover of the box. The sight made Mandel visibly nervous. When the man stepped out of the box unharmed, he playfully teased the still-shaken audience.