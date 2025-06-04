Fans beg Derek Hough to return as ‘DWTS’ pro — but he says there’s only one way he’d do it

"It depends on if I go on tour or not. If I do go on tour, I’m limited to how much I could dance on the show," Derek Hough shared.

Derek Hough, who has served as a judge on 'Dancing With The Stars' since Season 29, might be taking over the dance floor as a Ballroom pro! In the last few years, the six-time 'DWTS' champion has been an ideal addition to the judging panel on the ABC dance competition. Lately, the fans of the show have missed seeing Hough on the dance floor, and they would love to see him compete for the prestigious mirrorball trophy again. On May 31, Hough posted a TikTok video that subtly hinted at his return to the beloved dance show as a professional dancer. Along with this, Hough stated that he would surely return as a pro dancer if he was given an amazing dancer.

As per Parade magazine, Hough simply captioned the TikTok post, "I'm bored. Cast someone I'd have no choice but to go from judge back to pro again for. Make it realistic but also go big. Don't hold back. 'DWTS' casting team is listening." Soon after, many fans stopped by the comments section of the TikTok post and dropped names of several renowned celebrities, including Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Michelle Obama, and Lindsay Lohan, among many others.

Up until this moment, Hough hasn't completely ruled out the idea of returning to 'Dancing With The Stars' as a pro dancer. However, Hough's busy schedule may constrain such a transition. Despite that, Hough would be thrilled to dance more on the show. During an April 2025 interview with TV Insider, when Hough was asked if he would ever return to the 'DWTS' stage as a pro dancer, he replied, "It depends on if I go on tour or not. If I do go on tour, I’m limited to how much I could dance on the show. I think if I could have more time to perform on the show, I’d love to.”

On June 2, Hough took to his Instagram page and reflected on his favorite 'Dancing With The Stars' moments over the past 20 years. Then, the 'DWTS' pro-turned-judge started by writing, "Wow! 20 years of @dancingwiththestars—what an incredible journey. This show means so much to me and to all the people, so many people who have poured their hearts into making it what it is today. But what truly makes it special is the incredible audience and fans who’ve embraced it year after year, sharing it with their families, and kept it alive."

Hough further added, "Hearing stories of parents, kids, and grandparents all coming together to watch and bond over the show is a reminder that this is more than just a dance competition; it’s a shared experience that unites us in so many ways. Who would have thought a Latin ballroom dancing show would become the largest dance show in the world, spanning over 40 countries and evolving into one of the biggest entertainment shows ever? It’s a true blessing, especially considering the initial doubts from so many who thought it wouldn’t work. Now, 20 years later, it’s thriving, bigger, and better than ever. I’ve literally grown up on this show, joining at 22, and it’s been an honor to see it evolve and thrive. Here’s to celebrating dance and the incredible community that makes it all possible."