‘DWTS’ fans think they’ve figured out Britt Stewart’s Season 34 partner — no, it’s not Robert Irwin

Britt Stewart’s cryptic clues have once again left the fans buzzing about who’ll hit the floor with her in Season 34

Since the announcement of 'DWTS' season 34, there have been many predictions regarding who the celebrity cast will be seen ballroom floor. However, no other pro dancer has captured fans' attention like Britt Stewart, and the buzz surrounding her potential partner is louder than ever. It all started when The Traitor's star Dylan Efron expressed his interest in being cast on the show. "I don't dance, so it would be tough, but I love challenging myself," he said. "I would have to learn quickly, I would have to learn quickly," he said in an interview with People.

Britt Stewart also confessed that casting Efron on season 34 would make her dream come true, "Actually, my dream partner for this season would be Dylan Efron. After 'Traitors,' he’s just, I mean, I wouldn’t say I fell in love because I am planning to wed this summer [to former DWTS partner Daniel Durant]. I am already very much in love, she said in an interview with Us Weekly in April 2025. But the real twist came when on May 27, the long-term pro posted a TikTok Video dancing on the song, 'Get'cha Head in the Game,' from 'High School Musical,' and Bart Johnson, who portrayed Coach Jack Bolton in the franchise, commented on the video, "This seems like a great video to drop to introduce your next season partner," further igniting fan theories.

Bart Johnson attends iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach on May 10, 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. (Image source: | Getty Images/ (Photo by Amy Sussman)

While Johnson clarified, "I haven’t been asked YET," he admitted, "But still the answer is always YES!!!” As soon as the video dropped, social media went into a frenzy. On a Reddit thread titled, 'Britt Stewart Explains Why This Reality TV Star Is Her Dream ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner | Us Weekly,' a viewer wrote, "Me, also. I think they both seem to have upbeat, athletic, adventurous energy; it could be a good partnership. Plus, both seem to be in stable long-term relationships, so it would probably skip some of the shipping nonsense. Plus, Britt is so due a partner with more potential."

Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "I would love for Britt to get Dylan over Robert! She has the HSM background with Zac, and Dylan seems so likable that I think they'd be great." While fans were hyped about Efron joining the 'DWTS' family, On another Reddit thread named, 'Draft Picks for Britt: Real & Delul,' a viewer shared a different take on duo's pairing, "Dylan Efron would probably bring the votes, but his dance skills are a massive question mark."

Throwing two more names in the mix, another viewer said, "Trevor Jackson or Bart Johnson. But Trevor is probably busy with Grey's Anatomy right now." Adding to the list, a netizen also wrote, "I want her with Kordell Beckham from Love Island." While the official cast list remains under wraps, the buzz surrounding Stewart's potential partner underscores the excitement for the upcoming season. Whether it's a 'High School Musical' reunion or a new face, fans can't wait to see who will join Stewart on the dance floor.