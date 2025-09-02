7-year-old hip-hop dancer owns ‘AGT’ with perfect backflips and killer expressions — and wins over judges

This little girl’s dance moves were so good, even Heidi Klum had to bust a move during ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 18

'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum busted a groove after watching a tiny dancer on the NBC talent competition. During an episode of 'AGT' Season 18, a 7-year-old dancer, Eseniia Mikheeva, from Moscow, Russia, appeared at her audition with her parents. When the judge Sofia Vergara asked Mikheeva about when she first had the urge to dance, she said, “When I was little, I slept in the car and I heard [music] and I couldn't move my legs — but I can move my head [to the beat]." Soon after, Vergara inquired if Mikheeva was feeling nervous. In her response, Mikheeva shared, "I do." Despite that, Mikheeva didn't let her nerves get the best of her, and she danced her heart out in front of the judges and the studio crowd.

During Mikheeva's performance, the judges were also seen having a great time. Then, Klum was seen grooving in her chair with her hands up in the air. By the end of Mikheeva's hip-hop dance performance, which consisted of back-flips, splits, and handstands, all the judges and the audience were on their feet. The young dancer impressed everyone and received a standing ovation from the four judges. As per NBC, Vergara raved over Mikheeva's dance moves and enthused, “Eseniia, I think you are a mini, mini star already. I am so happy that you came tonight to AGT, because this is the place where you needed to be. We’re so happy you’re here.”

Meanwhile, Howie Mandel had a quick chat with Mikheeva's parents, who were waiting in the wings alongside the host Terry Crews, and he told them, "She's amazing." Then, Mikheeva ran towards her parents, and she grabbed her stuffed toy, a dog named Linda. When Klum was asked to offer her viewpoints on Mikheeva's audition, she told the curly blonde-haired dancer, “I think you are incredible. I love your dance, your tricks. What I love the most are your facial expressions. You are in there. You’re giving 100 percent.”

As Klum gave her feedback to Mikheeva, Simon Cowell was seen whispering something into Vergara's ear. Soon after, Vergara quipped, "Simon says, if you win it, you keep it." Then, Klum tried to help Vergara and said, “You’re in it to win it.” At last, Vergara explained, "Simon says that I think we think you're gonna win tonight. That's what he said. We're gonna vote now. I'm going to give you your first yes." Shortly afterward, Mikheeva received three more yeses from Cowell, Klum, and Mandel. Eventually, Mikheeva advanced to the next round of the beloved talent show.

After the clip of Mikheeva's audition was shared on the official YouTube account of 'AGT', the fans bombarded the comments section of the video with great messages. One social media user wrote, "This little girl was a groovy dancer with quite a fun, perky character. She's definitely got some moves!" Another fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "She is so adorable! Her dancing skills are so amazing, too." Followed by a third user who penned, "Adorable and has the moves!! Dances better than me and I'm 36!" A fan remarked, "She’s so talented!!! Wow!!! What an incredible performance- you go girl!!"