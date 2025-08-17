10-year-old rapper drops Kendrick Lamar’s hardest bars like a pro and leaves ‘AGT’ judges totally stunned

Dylan Gilmer performed a dazzling act in the judge cuts round of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ hyping every single person

It was the Judge Cuts round, and anticipation buzzed through the theater. The audience erupted as Dylan Gilmer stepped onto the 'America’s Got Talent' stage in Season 14. From the moment he appeared, all eyes were on him—his confident swagger and standout outfit making him look every bit the seasoned rapper he was. Even the contestants backstage were visibly impressed. With a bright smile, Gilmer waved to both the audience and judges. Gabrielle Union warmly welcomed him and asked, “How old are you, and what will you be doing for us tonight?”

Dylan Gilmer revealed he was just 10 years old and planned to perform Kendrick Lamar’s 'Humble'. In his 2019 performance, the young rapper encouraged everyone to rise from their seats and join him on stage. With the confidence and energy of a seasoned rockstar, Gilmer amazed the guest judge Brad Paisley, who couldn’t help but exclaim, “Alright!” As Dylan delivered the lyrics, the audience was captivated, not only by his voice but also by his infectious moves, as he grooved to the beat, shaking his hands and stomping his feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

The audience erupted in cheers as the young rapper delivered smooth moves and expressive hand gestures. “It’s levels to it, you and I know,” Gilmer rapped, dancing perfectly with the track’s beats and drops. While the judges and crowd were captivated by his performance, the contestants waiting in the green room couldn’t help but feel the impact of his energy as they watched him on the big screen. Bathed in bright blue lights that added to the atmosphere, Gilmer closed his act powerfully with the words, “Be humble.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Young Dylan (@officialyoungdylan)

“I am learning so much from somebody who’s ten. I mean if you want to be guaranteed a standing ovation, make the people stand up before you start,” said Howie Mandel. The comedian also added that he loved the performance. Next, Paisley stated, “When I was 10, I auditioned for something and I was terrible.” However, Gilmore replied with something that won him a great place in Paisley’s heart. The contestant stated, “Well, you showed them wrong. Since you won three Grammys.” These words instantly gripped the ‘When I Get Where I’m Going’ singer, who repeatedly stated, “I like this kid, I like this kid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Young Dylan (@officialyoungdylan)

According to Fandom, although Gilmore's audition was not televised, it is expected that at least three judges voted “yes,” directly sending the contestant to the Judge Cuts. However, this was the same round where he was eliminated. Besides ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Gilmore had also appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and at ‘NBA All-Star Weekend.’ It was Mandel and Union who gave Gilmer standing ovations. However, the young one’s performance was not strong enough to impress the judges and send him into future rounds. Gilmer was eliminated with Kevin Schwarts and Loki Alohikea.