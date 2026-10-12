Alexia Umansky shares she was ‘taken advantage of’ by a friend on ‘Special Forces’: ‘Didn't have the power..’

In the latest episode of ‘Special Forces,’ Alexia reflected on a painful incident and shared something she had kept from her family.

The latest episode of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 featured several recruits getting called in for tactical questioning. Among them was Alexia Umansky. The 30-year-old cast member, who is also ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards and real estate agent Mauricio Umansky's daughter, reflected on a tragic incident.

Notably, Mauricio is also a participant on the Fox show alongside Alexia. Speaking with directing staff members (DS) Rodolfo 'Rudy' Reyes and Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Alexia shared an incident she had kept from her family for over seven years. “Seven years ago, I was on a trip with some friends, and I was with people I trust,” revealed Alexia.

A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 featuring Mauricio Umansky and Alexia Umansky (Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)

She recalled being put to bed after having too much to drink. “And I woke up, and I could tell something had happened.” She said the experience left her feeling hurt and angry because she ‘didn’t even have the power or consciousness to say no.’ Since then, she had been trying to deal with those feelings.

“I felt completely objectified, and I had a lot of pain and anger for that.” She added, “At the one-year mark, I decided happiness is a choice, and I was going to choose to put it away, but it still hurts.” As she reflected on a painful experience, DS Rudy told her she could use it and take it “in a positive way” to keep going in the competition. “I think if you do this truly for you, you might just make it till the end,” said Rudy.

A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 featuring Alexia Umansky, Mauricio Umansky, and DS agent Rodolfo Reyes (Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)

In a confessional, Alexia shared more about the incident and that she kept it from her family. “I was taken advantage of. My family to this day does not know.” She added, “When you bring other people into it, it just makes it a conversation, and maybe a conversation was what I needed, but I just wasn’t ready for that.” She said she wasn’t ready to talk about the incident, which is why she didn’t share it with anyone until then. Later in the episode, after returning to the barracks, she also talked to fellow cast members about her conversation with the DS. Her father was also among them.

A still from ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 5 featuring Mauricio Umansky and Alexia Umansky (Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)

While fighting back her tears, Alexia shared, “I had something I went through that was definitely the hardest thing I went through. It’s hard to talk about because you don’t know. I was taken advantage of by a friend.” She told her father, “You guys not knowing - it’s not anything I ever wanted you to know. I kinda wanted to protect you guys from (it).” In response, Mauricio told Alexia that she didn’t need to protect him from what she went through. Fellow participants also supported and comforted Alexia. Maxim Naumov described her decision to share her story as ‘so f**king powerful.’