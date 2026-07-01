‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25: KC faces backlash after Movie Night exposes his comments about Aniya

After watching clips from Casa Amor, the islanders got into multiple heated arguments during the latest episode

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25 featured the highly anticipated Movie Night. During the day, the islanders received a text that read, “Islanders, it’s time to grab your popcorn as tonight the villa is hosting Movie Night.” The cast members got ready, and while the girls were excited to see what happened at Casa Amor, the boys were concerned about which clips would be featured. The first clip showed Zach getting to know his new connection, Alannah, who was later removed from the show. The two could be seen talking about their mutual interests, hobbies, pets, and later sharing a kiss.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25 featuring the female islanders confronting KC (Image Source: Peacock)

The second clip, which left the villa shocked, featured Corbin and KC’s conversation. The video showed the latter referring to Aniya as “grandma” and speaking about his openness to exploring connections. He also mentioned that he had “nothing in common with Aniya” in one of the clips. After the videos were screened, KC apologized, but Aniya told him not to. He added that he was “very expressive” but that it was not a good look. Trinity confronted KC after questioning his actions. She asked why he “dragged” his connection with Aniya from Day 1 if he had “nothing in common” with her. Melanie also agreed with her and questioned KC. Aniya mentioned that all the OG male islanders were aware of KC’s behavior and accused them of being in on it. While she called them out, some of the female islanders got into a disagreement with Corbin. Soon, Bryce and Zach responded that they were under the impression that KC had openly told Aniya that he wanted to explore other connections.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25 featuring KC's reaction to the clips (Image Source: Peacock)

Soon, Tierra jumped in and confronted the male islanders, “Every single one of you has pulled me for a chat and said, ‘I’ve never seen KC this happy before; you bring out a different side of him.’ Every single one of you. So don’t sit there and act like you’re still shocked.” The discussion continued and led to a heated argument between Trinity and KC. During this confrontation, Kayda learned about Alannah’s exit from the show, which Zach had not told her about. “Well, I just found out new information. Alannah f**king left. So if she didn’t leave, you would f**king pick her…that’s f**king crazy. If she was there, were you gonna pick her? Yes or no?” Zach responded, saying he was always going to pick Kayda.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 25 featuring Kayda with the female islanders (Image Source: Peacock)

The next clip was from the girls' villa, and it featured a chat between Trinity and Aniya. The former told Aniya to explore her connections and that she was irritated by KC’s actions. It also featured clips of Aniya and Carl kissing. This did not sit well with the OG male islanders, and Sincere got into a disagreement with the girls as he spoke about double standards. The next clip featured Sincere exploring his connection with Sol. Things took a turn when viewers saw him kiss Sol and then tell Melanie he wanted to explore her, not Sol. Later that day, he kissed Sol again. After that, he told Sol, “This is what I want.” He apologized to Melanie for his actions, but fans will have to wait until Thursday night to see how things unfold between the duo as more information comes to light.