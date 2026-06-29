‘Love Island’ contestant Alannah Keyser speaks out after sudden removal from show: ‘It really broke my heart’

After her unexpected exit from the villa, Alannah Keyser finally addressed the situation, apologizing and speaking about her removal.

Alannah Keyser recently appeared on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 as one of the six new bombshells during Casa Amor. While she was developing a connection with one of the OG islanders, Zach, she was removed from the show. It happened after a video resurfaced on the internet featuring her using a racial slur. Since her removal, Alannah had not publicly addressed the situation. However, on Sunday, Alannah went on TikTok and finally broke the silence on the matter. She began by stating, “I’m coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online. I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur.”

Further in her video, the former ‘Love Island’ USA bombshell apologized, “I’m sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it; that was never my intention. The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore.” Alannah noted that she wanted to share that she didn’t support “racism or discrimination of any kind, and I never have.” She noted that after she learned what resurfaced across various platforms, it “really broke” her heart, and at the time, she couldn’t do anything about it. She added, “But this has definitely been a learning lesson for me, and it sucks that I didn’t get a chance to really show my personality and who I am.”

A still of 'Love Island USA' season eight contestant Alannah Keyser (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @alannahkeyser)

Another contestant, Vasana Montgomery, was removed from the Season 8 cast before the premiere. She was let go from the OG cast members ahead of the show’s premiere on June 2. The reality show’s previous season also saw two more contestants removed, including Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega. For fans who might not know, Alannah’s resurfaced video featured her rapping over Roddy Ricch’s 2019 track, 'The Box.' While the lyrics contained the N-word, she also sang along. After the video started circulating across various social media platforms, fans from across the country saw it, and the former contestant received heavy backlash over her past actions.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 2 featuring Zach (Image Source: @Peacock)

During Alannah’s time on Casa Amor, she was still exploring her connections with the OG male islanders. One of her developing connections was with Zach. However, later, he mentioned that he was still thinking about his OG connection, Kayda, and decided to pursue her rather than Alannah. As of now, the Casa Amor twist ended as male islanders returned to the OG villa. It sparked quite the chaos after some of them returned with a new bombshell partner. To know more about the latest recoupling and what will happen next, fans can stream ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 on Peacock.