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‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 3 Recap: Erika-Dorit feud reaches boiling point as past conversations resurface

Part 3 of the reunion ended with multiple arguments between Kyle, Dorit, and Erika
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 24 MINUTES AGO
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Part 3 of the ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 reunion picked up from the previous disagreement between Erika and Dorit. They recalled a previous conversation that took place on the show and reflected on how each other’s words made them feel. Erika mentioned she felt hurt when Dorit insinuated she was going after her to save her job on the show. She noted that it was “not true” and “hurtful.” Dorit asked her to understand things from her point of view; however, things got heated as the duo began speaking over each other. Erika told Dorit, “First off, don’t. Don’t talk to me like that. Talking over me. Let me finish how I feel.”

Later, Dorit asked Erika to elaborate on what didn’t sit well with her and “set her off.” She responded that it was the fact that she had earlier said only Bozoma had supported her out of everyone in the group. A clip from their previous conversation was then shown to clarify what Erika was talking about. However, in response, Dorit recalled Erika saying the same thing about the group when she noted only Kyle had been there for her. Witnessing their heated conversations, Andy asked Dorit whether she wanted to apologize to Erika. “Apologize for what Andy?” asked Dorit. Part 3 of the reunion then saw the cast members and Andy talk about Bozoma’s upcoming wedding and how she had been busy with the planning. 

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Kyle Richards (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Kyle Richards (Image Source: @Bravo)

Later, Andy asked Bozoma about a previous conversation during which she noted that Amanda was good at “scamming.” She admitted it was “harsh” and apologized to Amanda, who accepted her apology. Soon, the two got into an argument over Bozoma’s earlier remarks about Amanda having four kids, two of whom are her stepkids. Back then, Bozoma referred to them as "his" kids, i.e., her husband's children from his previous marriage. Amanda didn’t like that it came across as though she didn’t love her stepkids. But Bozoma clarified that she never said that, and their disagreement continued. 

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Amanda Frances and Erika Jayne (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 3 featuring Amanda Frances and Erika Jayne (Image Source: @Bravo)

Elsewhere in the episode, Dorit learned about Erika’s previous remarks from a group dinner, which sparked another argument. ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit accused Kyle, “Kyle, you went into this season with a plan.” Dorit told Andy that Kyle wanted to make her look “bad.” Both Kyle and Erika quickly jumped in and told her that was not the case. Kyle said that she never said anything bad about Dorit, after which Dorit recalled her referring to her as a “manic” while she was going through her divorce. Surprisingly, Kyle revealed that Bozoma had also said some things, but for some reason, they were not aired on the show. The reunion ended with Andy asking Dorit, Kyle, and Erika where they stood. Kyle noted that she didn’t hold any grudges but was sad. Erika shared that she wanted the Dorit she “knew and loved” back.

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