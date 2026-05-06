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‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 3 Preview: Bozoma Saint John reveals which housewives made her wedding list

Bozoma Saint John opened up about her two different wedding ceremonies and how she was taking the wedding planning as a “business plan” in the preview.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion featuring Bozoma Saint John (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion featuring Bozoma Saint John (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Bravo shared the upcoming ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH) 15 Reunion Part 3 preview featuring Bozoma Saint John talking about her upcoming wedding. While everyone congratulated her, the show host, Andy Cohen, asked her about the wedding planning, “How’s the wedding planning going?” In response, John shared her excitement, “Oh my God, I don’t know who told me to have two weddings. I’ll have a wedding in Ghana and a wedding in Beverly Hills, and who told me to get, like, weddings in two continents? Like, I don’t know why I’m doing this.” Further, she also revealed who among the fellow housewives would be invited to her wedding. It was after Cohen asked her, “Who here is invited to the wedding?” 

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 featuring Dorit, Bozoma, and Rachel (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint Jones, and Rachel Zoe (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

To answer Cohen’s question, ‘RHOBH’ star John noted, “Everybody was invited to the wedding.” While everyone was happy to know that, what she said next came as a bit of a surprise to fellow cast members. John added, “As long as I’m getting along with you.” Fellow housewife Kyle Richards’ reactions were enjoyable, along with Amanda Frances’s laughing reactions to John’s statement. Further, Cohen asked about the bachelorette party, “Will there be a bachelorette party, and will there be strippers?” As John confirmed that there will be a bachelorette, Sutton Stracke quickly jumped, announcing herself as the “in charge” of the strippers, “I’ll be in charge of the strippers. I’ve evolved.” She was referring to her previous reaction and discomfort with Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, which was filmed during the Bravo show’s 13th season.

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 featuring Andy Cohen (Image Source: @Bravo)
A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 featuring Andy Cohen (Image Source: @Bravo)

Fellow ‘RHOBH’ cast member Rachel Zoe also joined the conversation and added, “You don’t want to put me in charge of the strippers.” While talking more about her two wedding ceremonies, earlier, John noted the reason behind it. During her recent appearance on Bravo’s After Show, the cast member opened up about the ceremonies.  “We’re going to have a traditional, Ghanaian marriage ceremony in Ghana.” After that, she will also have a wedding in Beverly Hills. In March 2026, Bozoma also noted that it was “so hard” for her to simultaneously plan two weddings. “It’s not just two weddings, it’s on two different continents. So I am just trying to act like my weddings are also business plans,” she mentioned.

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Amanda Frances, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Since John decided to take up her weddings as “business plans,” she noted, “I have status meetings every week with each wedding planner and teams. I have my check-off and to-do lists. I’ve budgeted. You know, so I’m treating it like any other business.” Additionally, during the preview for Part 3 of the reunion, John reflected on how she and her fiancé, Keely Watson, had not yet given up on her fertility journey. “So, we’re doing it step by step. We’re still harvesting my own eggs. If that doesn’t work, we’re considering donor eggs. If that doesn’t work, we’re considering adoption,” said the Bravo star. To which Cohen said that she had “a lot of options.” She agreed and noted that it was a privilege. 

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