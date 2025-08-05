Parenthood-inspired clothing line turns heads on 'Shark Tank' after getting Oprah's seal of approval

KaAn’s Designs by Kenny and Ashley Green made Oprah’s Favorite Things list twice for their family-first clothing line

Kenny and Ashley Green came on ‘Shark Tank’ looking for investment in their clothing and apparel company, KaAn’s Designs. However, it’s not just clothes they sell; it’s also the emotions tied to them. The founding couple explained that their “parenthood” lifestyle brand aims to encourage and inspire families to get in the picture with their family-themed hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatshirts. The theme and design are so on point that even Oprah Winfrey endorsed them on her channel. The company made it to the veteran host’s list of favorite things not once but twice. “Our popular tees have been seen on celebrities, athletes, and even Oprah’s Favorite Things,” Ashley revealed.

It certainly is a massive credibility boost to get Winfrey’s seal of approval. The founding couple even shared the ‘The Color Purple’ actress’s thoughts on their products, and it is only positive. “We finally solved the mystery of what to wear after the matching family pajamas—matching family sweatshirts, especially ones that encourage both smiles and group pictures,” Winfrey said about the products, per KaAn’s Designs website. Winfrey's approval is a huge plus point for the company’s marketing strategy. But why did they come on ‘Shark Tank’? The couple came seeking a financial investment of $75,000 for a 15% stake in their company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaans Designs (@kaansdesigns)

“Our family works hard to make your memories a little more special, creating matching apparel and accessories,” Ashley added. The product impressed the Sharks from the get-go. Lori Greiner praised the fabric quality, and guest judge Todd Graves agreed. However, four Sharks refused to invest in the company, stating different issues. Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John had a problem with the company’s inventory management. Greiner walked away from the deal due to her lack of expertise in the fashion industry. Mark Cuban was interested but dropped his weapons after Graves offered a better deal with a higher valuation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaans Designs (@kaansdesigns)

Graves offered $75,000 as a loan for a 10% stake in their company, less than what the founders’ original ask. With that being the only offer on the deck, the couple accepted it after going back and forth with negotiations. In an interview with ABC21 WPTA, the couple revealed that the deal turned out to be more lucrative than they had imagined. They thought it would simply be a financial investment because the apparel business was not Graves’ wheelhouse, but they were surprised. She revealed that members of Graves’ team have “actually visited” them, sat down, and “planned out a whole calendar year.”

The founders also revealed that being on ‘Shark Tank’ improved their local sales more than they expected. Ashley also expressed gratitude for the opportunity of being on the show that allowed her and Kenny to platform their business and mission on a global scale. “So many people resonated with that,” she added. “Share who you are and people will appreciate that,” she gushed. The couple even had a video call with Winfrey, who surprised them during an interview, per WANE 15 News. “All of a sudden, Oprah pops on the screen. Ahh!! I was like, give me a moment, give me a moment,” Ashley told the outlet. “Yes, I did fan a little bit,” said Kenny.