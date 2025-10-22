‘Shrinking’ Season 3 finally has a premiere date — and two Hollywood icons are crashing therapy with us

Apple TV+ teases a more unpredictable and emotionally charged new season as two Hollywood legends join the cast in mysterious roles that could upend everything Jimmy thought he knew

Apple TV+ has finally revealed when fans can dive back into the heartfelt and hilarious chaos of ‘Shrinking.’ The dramedy, created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, is officially returning for its third season on January 28, 2026, as per Variety. The season will launch with a one-hour premiere, followed by new weekly episodes every Wednesday through April 8. The upcoming season continues to follow Jason Segel’s Jimmy Laird, a therapist whose own emotional turmoil leads him to throw out the rulebook of traditional therapy. Still grieving and searching for meaning after personal loss, Jimmy adopts an unfiltered approach with his patients.

He tells them exactly what he thinks rather than sticking to his professional training. This radical honesty has turned his world into a whirlwind of breakthroughs, breakdowns, and moments of profound human connection. Harrison Ford returns as Dr. Paul Rhoades, Jimmy’s wise but sardonic mentor, who continues to struggle with his own health challenges while offering biting humor and reluctant guidance. Christa Miller reprises her role as Liz, while Jessica Williams returns as Gaby. The core ensemble also includes Luke Tennie as Sean, Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, and Ted McGinley as Derek.

Adding even more star power to the mix, ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 will welcome two major Hollywood icons, as reported by Collider. Jeff Daniels, known for his Emmy-winning performance in ‘The Newsroom,’ joins the cast in a new role shrouded in mystery. Alongside him, Michael J. Fox, the beloved ‘Back to the Future’ legend and multiple award winner, will also appear in the upcoming season. Returning guest stars include series co-creator Brett Goldstein, who makes an on-screen appearance once again, as well as Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders.

Since its debut in early 2023, ‘Shrinking’ has become one of Apple TV+’s breakout hits. Critics and audiences alike have praised the show for its clever writing, its honest portrayal of grief and healing, and its balance between comedy and raw emotion. The series earned multiple Emmy nominations, including nods for Segel, Ford, Williams, and Urie, while Segel and Ford also received Golden Globe nominations for their standout performances. It even landed a Best Comedy Series nomination at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Behind the scenes, ‘Shrinking’ is powered by a creative dream team.

Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein serve as co-creators and executive producers, with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Additional executive producers include Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black, and Bill Posley. Viewers can mark their calendars for January 28, when the therapy sessions resume exclusively on Apple TV+.