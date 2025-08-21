Simon Cowell cringes at Tom Sandoval’s vocals — hits red buzzer mid-performance in awkward ‘AGT’ moment

Tom Sandoval claimed technical issues during his 'AGT' act, but Simon Cowell’s critique sparked online backlash.

Simon Cowell is known for his blunt honesty, and he certainly didn’t hold back with Tom Sandoval, even if he's a well-known reality TV personality. Sandoval took the stage on 'America’s Got Talent', likely hoping for a positive reaction. While Cowell did give him a “yes,” he didn’t hesitate to mention that the vocals “weren’t great.” Sandoval, best known from 'Vanderpump Rules', performed an unexpected hit, covering A-ha’s 'Take On Me' with his band. However, Cowell’s initial skepticism seemed justified. For the second round of AGT’s milestone 20th season, Sandoval returned with an energetic rendition of The Weeknd’s 'Blinding Lights'.

The audience was excited by the band, the impressive stage setup, and Sandoval’s dance moves, but not so much by his vocals. The reality star sounded noticeably off-key, making things awkward for the judges. True to form, Cowell didn’t hesitate to hit the red buzzer midway through the performance, leaving his fellow judges surprised. “I like Tom and I like the band. However, judging this performance, it didn’t sound great,” Cowell said after their act. He then tried to soften his blunt critique, adding, “It might just be me from where I sat, but that did not sound good, I’m afraid.”

Sofia Vergara agreed with Cowell but tried to put it across as politely as possible. “I loved the dancing, I loved the band, I loved the song. The sound was not amazing, but it was super entertaining,” she said. When it was Mel B’s turn to share her take on the performance, she chose to mention only the positives. “I mean, I said it before, but I'm going to say it again. You make me smile,” she gushed. “You just bring a little bit of happiness. And the way that you commit is flawless. Those moves, brother. They're lit,” she added. Howie Mandel also praised Sandoval and his cover band for delivering what they promise: a “fun” performance.

“You want to be the most fun cover band, and that's what we're looking at,” he said. “I think people who are watching will probably want you to play their weddings, their parties,” Mandel added. “So, you're good people having a fun time, and that's what this show is all about,” the judge said, further praising the band. When host Terry Crews asked Sandoval how he felt about his performance, Sandoval said he felt “great.” Although he enjoyed himself, the reality star claimed that there were issues with his in-ear before his performance. If that’s the case, then it’s a reasonable explanation for his poor vocals.

Fans flocked to the YouTube comment section to share their opinions on the inadequate performance and did not mince their words. “The Weeknd himself would've been very disappointed with this performance. Simon's red buzzer says it all,” one fan commented. “The confidence he has to sing one of the most listened songs (weekend) with that voice,” another internet user wrote. “The way he says 'touch' kills me,” a third social media user wrote, referring to the lyrics of the song. “Feel like this just confirms his audition was HEAVILY edited post production,” another fan speculated.