Lala Kent breaks silence on Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ recasting bombshell

Lala Kent will not be returning for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12! The 34-year-old blonde beauty recently took to her Instagram page and shared her thoughts on Bravo's decision to bring in a brand-new cast for the upcoming season.

"Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck," she started by writing. The reality TV star added, "Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had. A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me."

Lala Kent has 'mixed feelings' about 'Vanderpump Rules' exit

Speaking of her departure from 'Vanderpump Rules', Lala Kent said, "I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years."

"This show changed my whole life. I’m unbelievably grateful for every moment. I’m unbelievably grateful for Bravo, for NBCU, for our crew, the entire cast, and most importantly all of you. We rocked this bitch until the wheels fell off 💃," she continued.

'Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent feels 'there's no more story to tell'

During an appearance on an episode of 'Jeff Lewis Live', Lala Kent shared her candid thoughts on what’s left to capture on 'Vanderpump Rules,' stating, “Let’s just say there’s no more story to tell. Right? There’s only two people to blame for that and that’s Sandoval and Raquel. Ariana, I will always be a cheerleader for her," she said.

The mother of two gushed over Ariana and added, “She was absolutely fantastic on Broadway. I heard she killed it on Love Island. I’ve never watched the show and certainly did not start watching because we were not good.”

Will Lala Kent star in 'The Valley' Season 2?

'The Valley' Season 2 will feature some familiar faces. For those unfamiliar, the Bravo show follows the lives of former SUR-vers including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

'The Valley,' a spin-off of 'Vanderpump Rules' aired in March 2024. The shooting for the upcoming Season 2 of the program has been completed. 'Vanderpump Rules' alums Brock Davies, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay, will be seen in the new season.