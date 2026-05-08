ABC reveals big 'Celebrity Family Feud' update and Steve Harvey will return sooner than expected

The celebrity version of the game, 'Celebrity Family Feud,' offers prize money of up to $25,000, which is donated to charities by the winners.

ABC recently announced the renewal of several of its unscripted shows, and 'Celebrity Family Feud' is the most prominent among them. Hosted by Steve Harvey, 'Celebrity Family Feud' concluded Season 11 after the last of its 10 episodes ended with a holiday special in December 2025. The upcoming Season 12 of the popular game show is scheduled to arrive on July 9. 'Celebrity Family Feud' draws heavily on the original 'Family Feud' game show, in which families tried their best to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience.

One important distinction between the two shows, however, is that the celebrity edition features significantly higher stakes. The celebrity participants often play for prize money of up to $25,000. It is also worth mentioning that the monetary awards won by the celebrity contestants are donated to charities. Furthermore, according to a report by TV Series Finale, 'Celebrity Family Feud' Season 12 will film eight episodes in Atlanta, beginning next week. Two filming sessions per day have been scheduled for the weekends of May 9th & 10th, and May 16th & 17th. Fans of the show who will be in the area can also sign up for studio audience tickets at the show's official website.

Steve Harvey in a still from 'Family Feud' (Image Source: ABC)

Season 11 of the game show averaged a rating of 0.33% among viewers aged 18 to 49 and reached approximately 3.60 million viewers. Compared to season 10, the previous season saw viewership increase by 29%. Some of the celebrities who participated in Season 11 were Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Leanne Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Laverne Cox, Diplo, Lil Jon, George Wallace, Carla Hall, Bobby Flay, Jason Ritter, Andy Richter, Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Vanessa Bayer, and Bridget Everett. Elsewhere, 'Press Your Luck' with Elizabeth Banks has also been renewed for Season 7, with eight episodes reportedly filmed recently at the aforementioned location in Atlanta. The rest of ABC's upcoming unscripted release slate includes 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which will be back later this year in July.

A still from 'Celebrity Family Feud' (Image Source: Instagram | familyfeudabc)

The other shows, like 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'The Bachelor,' and 'Dancing With The Stars,' were previously renewed. Alongside these, ABC also has a few specials in store this summer. 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' is a three-hour concert special airing from Nashville on June 25. The 2026 ESPYs will also air on ABC on July 15, with a simultaneous broadcast on ESPN+. One can also expect the network to air Sunday night movies throughout the summer, with upcoming titles such as 'Independence Day' and 'True Lies.'