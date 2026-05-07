MEAWW Entertainment Logo

The Boys’ showrunner has a sharp reply for fans upset over “filler” episodes in Season 5: ‘You’re just...’

'The Boys' Season 5 has been devoting considerable screentime to character development in episodes such as 'One Shots' and 'King in Hell.'
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The official poster of 'The Boys' Season 5 and a still of creator/executive-producer Eric Kripke (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @theboystv; @erickripke1)
The official poster of 'The Boys' Season 5 and a still of creator/executive-producer Eric Kripke (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @theboystv; @erickripke1)

As the popularity of Season 5 of 'The Boys' keeps steadily rising, creator Eric Kripke has now run into flak territory. Understandably, every popular, long-running show has to balance character development with spectacle. It is needless to say that the superhero satire show bears the weight of audience expectations as it nears its conclusion. The recently aired fifth and sixth episodes of the Prime Video show titled 'One-Shots' and 'Though The Heaven's Fall' have been criticized by fans for consisting of too many passages where no big confrontation or battle occurs. The fans have been speaking up against these 'filler' episodes, and Kripke recently addressed them for the first time while speaking in an interview with TVGuide

"None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don’t flesh out the characters. I’m getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely," explained Kripke during the interview. He also added, "And I’m like, ‘What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode? One, I can't afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import." The creator then went on to state, "At no point during the writing of it was I like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re making filler episodes. So who cares?’ We all thought at the time we’re really getting these important character details. We have something like 14 characters, maybe 15. And I owe it to all of them — in that television is the character business — I owe it to all of them to flesh them out and humanize them and their stories."

Eric Kripke (YouTube/@siriusxm)
A still of Eric Kripke (YouTube/@siriusxm)

The previously aired fifth episode was arguably the most character-driven, shifting the perspective to the Boys' and Homelander's ongoing quest for V1 and to the sinister machinations of Voight as seen by Black Noir, Firecracker, Soldier Boy, Sister Sage, and the English bulldog Terror. Apart from this, the episode titled 'King of Hell' had most of The Boys sharing their innermost thoughts owing to rage-inducing spores. When judged in this light, it becomes clear that the Prime Video show takes care to build character revelations with the same attention to detail as it does for big climactic incidents and battles. 

(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)
(L-R) Antony Starr as Homelander and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy on 'The Boys' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @PrimeVideo)

Speaking in this regard, Kripke noted, "It's just sometimes it's a giant character movement. But apparently, just because it's not a plot, you're like, 'Nothing happened!' I'm like, 'Nothing happened, what?' The craziest, biggest moves happened. It just wasn't someone shooting someone else and going, pew, pew, pew. And if that's what you want, you're just watching the wrong show." 'The Boys' is exclusively available on Prime Video

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

What did Geoffrey Paschel do? Netflix's 'Worst Ex Ever' reveals why '90 Day Fiancé' star landed in prison

Paschel starred in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' back in 2020 and was mired in controversy from the start.
3 hours ago
Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'
TV

Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'

Two weeks before final episode, Stephen Colbert talks about the fellow comedian who will appear on his time slot, after 'The Late Show' was canceled.
4 hours ago
'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale
NCIS

'NCIS' star opens up on surprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs ending ahead of Season 23 finale

Leroy Jethro Gibbs' secret return reference before 'NCIS' Season 23 finale suggested that he is still capable of delivering justice from the shadows.
7 hours ago
Netflix confirms final season of ‘The Night Agent’ with star-studded cast, including 'The Office' star
THE OFFICE (2005)

Netflix confirms final season of ‘The Night Agent’ with star-studded cast, including 'The Office' star

Season 4 began filming earlier this week, on Monday, in Los Angeles, where it returned after two seasons in New York.
7 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 finale sneak-peek video confirms a fan-favorite return after brief hiatus
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 finale sneak-peek video confirms a fan-favorite return after brief hiatus

An unexpected 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 finale promo has fans fearing tragedy as a familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 station amid a disaster.
8 hours ago
Has 'Citadel' been renewed for Season 3? Spy thriller's future in focus as Prime Video cancels spinoffs
TV

Has 'Citadel' been renewed for Season 3? Spy thriller's future in focus as Prime Video cancels spinoffs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively, in Season 2
12 hours ago
Will Daredevil be in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Season 2 finale's explosive ending sparks new theory
TV

Will Daredevil be in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Season 2 finale's explosive ending sparks new theory

Murdock previously made a cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as a skilled lawyer, providing legal counsel to Peter and Happy
13 hours ago
'Paradise' Season 3 welcomes two new cast members in a setting nobody saw coming
TV

'Paradise' Season 3 welcomes two new cast members in a setting nobody saw coming

Showrunner Dan Fogelman shared an exciting glimpse from the sets of 'Paradise' Season 3
15 hours ago
Is 'Harry Potter' series renewed for Season 2? Dominic McLaughlin show gets huge update ahead of debut
TV

Is 'Harry Potter' series renewed for Season 2? Dominic McLaughlin show gets huge update ahead of debut

The ‘Harry Potter’ series will star Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, and more in lead roles
16 hours ago
‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets major update after showrunner exits — and it could be good news for show
TV

‘High Potential’ Season 3 gets major update after showrunner exits — and it could be good news for show

‘High Potential’ is making a big behind-the-scenes switch as ABC brings in new showrunners ahead of the hit drama’s third season.
16 hours ago