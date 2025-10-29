‘DWTS’ pro Jan Ravnik shuts down haters with Taylor Swift lyric after Maks Chmerkovskiy’s comments

Chmerkovskiy had said that Ravnik, one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers on the Eras Tour, has "absolutely no business being a pro"

Jan Ravnik is slamming the critics who are raising questions about his casting on 'Dancing with the Stars.' The drama started when former dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy made some comments about Ravnik's casting on the October 24 episode of his wife Peta Murgatroyd's podcast, 'The Penthouse with Peta.' In the episode, Chmerkovskiy and his wife Murgatroyd candidly spoke about the dance performances that took place on 'DWTS' Wicked Night. Later in the episode, Chmerkovskiy stated that Ravnik, who was one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers on the Eras Tour, has "absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars."

As per USA Today, while speaking of Ravnik, Chmerkovskiy said, "There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I'm getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal how blind we have to be, and god forbid say what's obviously there. He had no idea what foxtrot is supposed to look like. How are you going to expect him to teach it and deliver that message in a format that is completely different than ballroom dancing."

And now, Ravnik has responded to Chmerkovskiy's comments with a post on his Instagram Stories. According to People magazine, Ravnik took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of himself and his 'DWTS' Season 34 partner, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck, from their dance rehearsals. At that point, Ravnik quoted a lyric from one of Swift's songs. "I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams," Ravnik penned over the photograph. The words are borrowed from a lyric from Swift's 'Reputation' track, 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

In the episode, Murgatroyd mentioned that Ravnik is "learning" and "learning slowly." Then, Murgatroyd told her husband, "We have to give him grace for not understanding foxtrot technique." In his response, Chmerkovskiy said, "No, we do not have to give him grace. Are you kidding me?" Despite his harsh remarks towards Ravnik, Chmerkovskiy noted that he has "zero against [Ravnik] whatsoever" and that it's "not his fault."

On the other hand, Murgatroyd specified that Affleck is at a disadvantage because Ravnik is her partner. Murgatroyd continued, "I feel bad because she's not getting taught the basics that she needs to. She's not getting taught the base of the dance." Along with this, Murgatroyd said, "Apart from that, he's a lovely guy. He looks great. He obviously is a great dancer. [But] hiring a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dancing to a celebrity as a job is outrageous."