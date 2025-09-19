‘DWTS’ Season 34 finally reveals 3 brand new themes, including one fans have long speculated about

From Hollywood hits to throwback jams, ‘DWTS’ reveals all Season 34 theme weeks

With spectacular performances, 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 is off to a magnificent start. Along with its stellar dance routines, the dance competition is also renowned for its stellar themes, and, to the delight of fans, 'DWTS' 2024 winner Joey Graziadei recently revealed Season 34's full weekly theme lineup. From 'One-hit-Wonder' to 'TikTok Nights', the dance show is geared up to set the scene ablaze with its extraordinary theme nights.

(L-R) A picture of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (Image source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

On the debut episode of the 'Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast,' Graziadei revealed the full schedule of Season 34's themes, including three brand new ones: 'Wicked Night', 'TikTok Night', and 'Prince Night', as per Hello! Magazine. "Are you guys ready to hear the themes for this season, exclusively right here, right now?" Graziadei teased on Thursday's podcast, joined by co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. "Guys, I need a drumroll, please. This is a big deal."

As per the announcement, Week 2 will have 'One Hit Wonders Night' as its theme. It will feature songs that you loved by artists you never heard from again. Week 3 will be 'TikTok Night', about which Graziadei said, "We've got a lot of TikTokers this year," referencing TikTok star Alix Earle, as well as Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, who each boast millions of followers. "Makes sense," Hough said, while adding, "I feel like we need this." Notably, over the last couple of years, all contestants and dance pros have garnered immense buzz for 'DWTS' on TikTok.

Week 4 will be 'Disney Night', about which Graziadei shared, "A classic, one of my favorites." He added, "And we actually, this season, are going to be celebrating Disneyland's 70th year. So it's going to be a special one. I'm still thinking about my Tarzan costume. I miss it, guys." Week 5 will feature 'Dedication Night', which is another staple in the 'DWTS' world. The theme invites contestants to dedicate their performances to someone or something meaningful to them.

Last year's dedications included family members, teammates, coaches, and even Taylor Swift. "Another one of my favorites," Graziadei said. "I think there are going to be some beautiful dances that night." Week 6 will be 'Wicked Night', a theme fans had long speculated would be a part of this season. The dates will coincide with the theatrical release of the movie, 'Wicked: For Good'. "It might break the internet," Graziadei said. Hough vowed to "hold space" for the evening.

Meanwhile, in some stellar news for 'DWTS' producers, Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Monday’s episode surpassed Season 33’s premiere voter turnout, eventually doubling last year’s numbers, as per Variety. The final dance, performed by Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, was praised by Derek Hough as "the best week one dance he's ever seen." Irwin tied at the top of the leaderboard with Leavitt, scoring 15 after a scoring mix-up where Bruno Tonioli's 8 was initially shown as a 7. While no elimination occurred during the premiere, votes from the first two weeks will be combined with judges' scores to determine the two couples who'll be eliminated next week.