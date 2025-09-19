Will Taylor Swift make an appearance on 'DWTS' Season 34? Here’s what we think

Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift will make an appearance on 'DWTS' Season 34, and their speculations aren't unfounded

Taylor Swift has had a great year so far, both personally and professionally. The Grammy winner recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after two years of dating. On the professional front, Swift is gearing up for the release of her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Show Girl,' which is set to drop on October 3, 2025. Swift is also marking her presence at some NFL games to support her new fiancé, Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. These days, Swifties are convinced that the pop icon will make an appearance on 'DWTS' Season 34.

And fan speculations aren't completely unfounded; Jan Ravnik, one of Swift’s backup dancers from 'The Eras Tour,' is competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in 'DWTS' Season 34, which premiered on September 16, 2025. In a December 2024 Instagram post, Ravnik raved over his time with Swift. "We’ve created memories, we’ve shared laughs and tears along the way. I am not same person I was 2 years ago and I can easily say these were the best years of my life. Thank you @taylorswift for changing my life!! 🗣️🤍," Ravnik captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAN RAVNIK (@janravnik)

It seems like Ravnik formed a close friendship with Swift on tour, and Swift is known to go to extreme lengths to support her loved ones. In the latest season of 'Dancing With The Stars,' fans might see Swift cheering on Ravnik from the audience. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'DWTS' and Swift already have a history. In 2023, 'DWTS' hosted a Taylor-themed night during Season 32. In the past, the 'Snow on the Beach' hitmaker has served as a guest performer during seasons 9, 11, and 15.

For Season 34 of 'DWTS', Ravnik has been paired up with 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jennifer Affleck. In the premiere episode of the beloved dance show, Ravnik and Affleck performed a salsa routine to 'NuevaYol' by Bad Bunny and wowed the crowd with their moves. When judge Derek Hough was asked to share his feedback on Ravnik and Affleck's performance, he stated that he couldn't believe that Affleck had given birth to a baby just a few months ago.

Additionally, Hough described their dance routine as 'great' but mentioned that the lifts "slowed the routine down a little bit." On the other hand, Bruno Tonioli advised Affleck to "go through the steps" and "don't keep it all locked in 'cause you've got it!" Later in the episode, Affleck confessed that it's "a lot and my body hurts," but noted she's "doing it for my kids so they can do this too." Eventually, Ravnik and Affleck bagged a combined score of 12 out of 20 points. Now, imagine Ravnik dancing his heart out to one of Swift's hit songs as she cheers him on from the audience; it would definitely be a cherishable moment for Swifties.