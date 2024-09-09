Top 10 Netflix movies this week: Disastrous animated film climbs charts, but Glenn Close starrer grabs #1 spot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Given the variety of material available on different continents worldwide, it is reasonable to conclude that Netflix is still committed to providing its users with hours of entertainment. The streaming giant's list of top 10 movies for the United States from August 26–September 1, includes both well-known and surprising entries.

Additionally, the tenth slot on the top ten list is held by a movie that has been on the list for the last 35 weeks, making it a staple in the list every week and indicating that it has been a major success among fans. Meanwhile, the top spot is held by a movie that is of the horror genre that is based on real-life incidents and is laced with many spooks.

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day lend their voice to the iconic characters of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (@universalpictures)

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', which was released on April 5, 2023, is still making fans go crazy about our favorite video game character. The film's narrative revolves around Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are transported into the Kingdom of Mushroom via a strange time vortex. As the film unfolds, Mario assumes the responsibility of defending the realm against the malevolent Bowser (Jack Black) and his Koopas.

If you enjoy video games and are a fan of Hollywood, then this movie is for you. With a splash of nostalgia, the character in the movie is voiced by talented and prominent actors such as Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen, among others.

9. Logan Lucky

Daniel Craig and Adam Driver in a still from 'Logan Lucky' (@claudettebarius)

The 2017 comedy film 'Logan Lucky' continues to win over admirers with its charming blend of humor and heist. The movie revolves around two brothers, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver), who develop a scheme to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 event.

To make their plot a success, the brothers recruit a group of misfits and start on a perilous trip to riches. If you like entertaining and engrossing films with a lot of comedy, then 'Logan Lucky' is for you.

8. Troll Band Together

A still from 'Trolls Band Together' (@netflix)

The musical comedy film 'Trolls Band Together' has risen to eighth position on Netflix's watch list, captivating viewers with its stunning animation and enticing tunes.

The film follows Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) on a rescue mission to recover their friend Floyd (Troye Sivan), who has been abducted by Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells). Along the way, they encounter a slew of hard-rock trolls and must learn to embrace a variety of musical styles to save the day.

7. The Emoji Movie

'The Emoji Movie’ recounts the story of an emoji who is on a journey to become a great emoji (@netflix)

If you enjoy using emoticons, I am confident you will also like the whirling universe of 'The Emoji Movie'. The storyline of the film takes place within a smartphone, where we are introduced to emojis' lives and emotions. Gene Meh (TJ Miller), a Meh emoji, can emote many emotions.

As the movie develops, Gene is threatened with deletion, prompting the poor emoticon to embark on a risky adventure through the phone's applications in search of the code that would transform him into a more fascinating emoji. You should watch the film as it offers the unique and one-of-a-kind concept of a movie set within a smartphone, which piqued fans' interest.

6. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' narrates the chilling murder case of NFL quarterback Steve McNair (@netflix)

Another installment of the 'Untold' sports documentary series, titled 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair,' takes sixth place on the list owing to its fascinating account of the terrible death of NFL legend Steve Mcnair, nicknamed Air McNair. The documentary delves into the nitty-gritty details of the murder and discusses similar conspiracy ideas.

If you are an NFL fan and a true crime fanatic, 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' will undoubtedly not disappoint you, and the fact that the documentary is on list six of the top ten Netflix films is a testament to the fact that there are others who think like you.

5. Untold: Sign Stealer

'Untold: Sign Stealer' offers a deeper look into the stealing signs in baseball(@trailersinenglish)

The documentary 'Untold: Sign Stealer' has captured the hearts of fans, as evidenced by its fifth ranking on the list. The documentary focuses on Connor Stalions, the analyst who reportedly orchestrated Michigan's sign-stealing scheme. The documentary provides insight into the practice of sign theft, where Stalions also explains his personal experiences while going through the ordeal.

4. The Union

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in a still from 'The Union' (Netflix/@lauraradford)

What happens when your high school love drags you into the whirling world of espionage when you are just an average worker? Strange, isn't it? Yes, but our protagonist in 'The Union', Mike McKenna (Mark Wahlberg), can't do anything when contacted by his former sweetheart Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry).

Together, the team embarks on fascinating adventures of espionage packed with stylish combat scenes and outstanding action, which rightfully justifies its fourth place on the list.

3. Migration

Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks lend their voices to 'Migration'(@universalpictures)

Animated film, 'Migration,' is ranked third on the list. It tells the story of Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani), a cautious father who discourages his ducklings from exploring the outside world due to predator fears, despite his wife Pam Mallard's (Elizabeth Banks) objections, but when a flock of migrating ducks passes by, the Mallards decide to migrate.

As the family begins their trip, they encounter several obstacles that force the family to struggle for survival. You'll appreciate the colorful universe of 'Migration', which has a fascinating and entertaining narrative.

2. Incoming



A still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

The coming-of-age comedy 'Incoming' has seized the number two slot, narrating the adventures of four friends as they try to navigate the challenges and awe of their first high school party. Benj Nielsen (Mason Thames), set against the background of a night, strives to impress his sweetheart Bailey (Isabella Ferreira), while his other friend attempts to become drunk.

Eddie (Ramon Reed) and Connor (Raphael Alejandro) wind themselves up in a completely different situation when Katrina Aurienna (Loren Gray) mistakes them for an Uber. As the novel continues, the four friends find themselves in a serious problem despite their best attempts to prevent it. If you haven't seen a movie with a relaxed vibe since long, I recommend 'Incoming'.

1. The Deliverance

Mo'Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, and Caleb McLaughlin in a still from 'The Deliverance' (@netflix)

The horror film 'The Deliverance', which is based on true events, is ranked top on the list. The movie follows Ebony Jackson (Andra Day) as she relocates her family to a new house, only to learn that it is plagued by evil, otherworldly forces.

The plot combines supernatural horror with strong emotional stakes, and the fact that the film is based on true events heightens the suspense and mystery, making the haunting seem more personal and terrible.