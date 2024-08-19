Netflix Top 10 movies this week: Tom Cruise's portrayal of 6'7" hero hits #1 as 'worst movie' enters charts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This week’s Netflix Top 10 movies list sees a shake-up as Tom Cruise’s high-octane action thriller surges to the number one spot, pushing aside some of the streaming platform’s most popular titles.

The intense competition has even seen fan-favorite ‘Cobra Kai: Season 6’ slip down the rankings, now teetering at the bottom of the chart. As familiar classics and new releases battle for supremacy, it’s clear that the allure of high-stakes drama and explosive action remains strong, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats week after week.

10. ‘The Emoji Movie’

At the tenth spot this week, ‘The Emoji Movie’ sneaks back into Netflix’s top 10 with its vibrant and playful world.

This animated film delves into the hidden world of emojis inside a smartphone, focusing on Gene, an emoji with multiple expressions who embarks on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie’s bright visuals, humor, and relatable digital-age storyline continue to attract a younger audience. Its resurgence in popularity shows that it still holds appeal for families looking for a light-hearted, tech-savvy adventure.

9. ‘Dr Seuss' The Lorax’

Climbing to ninth place, ‘Dr Seuss' The Lorax’ remains a beloved choice for viewers seeking both entertainment and environmental awareness.

The animated film, based on the classic Dr Seuss book, tells the story of a young boy who encounters the grumpy yet endearing Lorax, the guardian of the forest, as he fights to protect the trees from industrial greed.

With its vibrant animation, catchy musical numbers, and timeless message about the importance of conservation, ‘The Lorax’ continues to resonate with audiences, making it a staple in Netflix’s top movies.

8. ‘RED’

Newly entering the top 10 at number eight, ‘RED’ is a high-octane action-comedy that has found a fresh audience on Netflix. The film follows retired CIA operatives who are suddenly targeted by an assassination plot, forcing them back into action.

With its blend of sharp humor, explosive action, and a star-studded cast including Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman, ‘RED’ delivers a thrilling ride that’s both entertaining and clever. Its mix of old-school espionage and modern-day wit has made it a hit among viewers, securing its place in the rankings.

7. ‘Tarot’

‘Tarot’ makes a strong impression this week, claiming the seventh spot on Netflix’s top 10 movies. This mysterious thriller centers around a young woman who discovers her inherited tarot deck holds dark, supernatural powers that unravel a web of secrets.

The film’s eerie atmosphere, combined with an intriguing plot that keeps viewers guessing, has captivated fans of the supernatural genre. ‘Tarot’ blends suspense with a touch of the occult, offering a unique cinematic experience that has quickly garnered attention and a spot on the charts.

6. ‘White Chicks’

Moving up to the sixth position, ‘White Chicks’ continues to draw laughs and attention on Netflix. This comedy classic, starring the Wayans brothers, follows two FBI agents who go undercover as white socialite women to crack a kidnapping case.

The film’s outrageous humor, memorable quotes, and slapstick antics have made it a cult favorite over the years. Despite its over-the-top premise, ‘White Chicks’ maintains its appeal, especially for those looking for a fun, lighthearted watch, helping it climb the Netflix rankings this week.

5. ‘Dr Seuss' The Cat in the Hat’

Landing at number five, ‘Dr Seuss' The Cat in the Hat’ remains a family favorite on Netflix. This live-action adaptation brings the beloved Dr. Seuss character to life as the mischievous Cat, played by Mike Myers, turns a quiet afternoon into chaotic fun for two young siblings.

The film’s whimsical set design, energetic performances, and Seussian charm continue to captivate both children and nostalgic adults. Its enduring appeal as a go-to family movie ensures its spot in the top 10, as it entertains new generations of viewers.

4. ‘Jack Reacher’

‘Jack Reacher’ makes a strong resurgence this week, climbing to the fourth spot in Netflix’s top 10 movies. This action-packed thriller stars Tom Cruise as the titular character, a former military investigator who is drawn into a complex conspiracy after being framed for murder.

The film’s blend of intense action sequences, gripping plot twists, and Cruise’s charismatic performance has resonated with fans of the genre. As viewers revisit or discover this edge-of-your-seat thriller, ‘Jack Reacher’ solidifies its place among Netflix’s most-watched films this week.

3. ‘Trolls Band Together’

Holding steady in third place, ‘Trolls Band Together’ continues to charm audiences with its colorful animation and infectious music.

The latest installment in the ‘Trolls’ franchise brings back the lovable characters as they embark on a new adventure filled with friendship, family, and lots of singing.

The film’s vibrant visuals, catchy tunes, and positive messages about unity and love make it a hit with both kids and parents. Its ability to entertain audiences of all ages ensures its continued success in Netflix’s top 10 movies.

2. ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’

Taking the runner-up spot this week, ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ brings the beloved ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ character Sandy Cheeks to the forefront in her own adventure.

The film follows Sandy as she embarks on a mission to save Bikini Bottom from a new threat. With its signature humor, lively animation, and familiar faces from the ‘SpongeBob’ universe, this movie has captured the hearts of fans, old and new.

Its mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling has made it a top choice for viewers, keeping it high on the Netflix charts.

1. ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’

Topping the Netflix charts this week, ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ has taken the number one spot with its relentless action and gripping storyline. Tom Cruise returns as the iconic Jack Reacher, this time on the run as he uncovers a massive government conspiracy.

The film’s intense pace, thrilling fight scenes, and Cruise’s commanding performance have made it a must-watch for action fans. Its edge-of-your-seat suspense and relentless energy have propelled it to the top of the charts, making it Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week.