'Skincare' Review: Elizabeth Banks nails the dark side of glamour in thriller that delivers a message

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Elizabeth Banks's new thriller 'Skincare', she delivers a standout performance that blends comedy and drama seamlessly. Playing Hope Goldman, a successful Hollywood aesthetician, Banks explores the dark side of the pursuit of success in a seemingly glamorous industry.

Directed by Austin Peters in his narrative feature debut, the film contrasts the vibrant allure of Los Angeles with a deeper, darker narrative. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that while there is a real antagonist, Hope’s biggest adversary is her own relentless drive for success.

Elizabeth Banks delivers a career-defining performance in 'Skincare'

Elizabeth Banks delivers a career-defining performance in 'Skincare', embodying Hope with a nuanced portrayal of a woman desperate for fame and fortune. Despite her generally unlikable nature, Banks makes Hope compelling, showcasing her expertise gained from directing 'Cocaine Bear'.

The film, set in 2013, subtly integrates its period elements without overshadowing the story. The creeping influence of the internet and the noir atmosphere, complete with dark alleys and neon lights, add depth to this Hollywood tale.

Supporting roles by Nathan Fillion, Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Luis Gerardo Méndez enhance the narrative, though they remain secondary to Hope's journey. 'Skincare' may occasionally feel shallow, but it avoids preachiness and trusts the audience to engage with Hope's unraveling story.

'Skincare' offers a fresh perspective on Hollywood culture

'Skincare' presents a cautionary tale with a fresh spin, examining the superficial nature of the beauty and film industries. The film's thematic exploration of success and failure based on appearance is well-trodden but engaging.

Despite a scene that over-explains character motivations, 'Skincare' generally avoids preachiness and maintains its trust in the audience. The narrative might seem a touch shallow, missing a deeper exploration of Hope's past and the supporting characters's lives.

Nevertheless, the film provides Elizabeth Banks with an excellent platform for humor and drama, making it a solid new-age Hollywood noir. 'Skincare' is currently in theaters, running 96 minutes, and rated for sexual content, graphic nudity, language, violence, and brief drug use.

'Skincare' is available in theaters.