Who are Steve McNair's children? Netflix series sheds light on NFL legend's life and tragic death

Steve McNair’s relationships are explored in Netflix’s latest docuseries, 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The tragic death of NFL star Steve 'Air' McNair on July 4, 2009, shocked the sports world and left a profound impact on his family, including his children. In the wake of this heartbreaking event, McNair's children have faced the challenge of growing up under the weight of their father's legacy and the tragic circumstances of his death.

The documentary series 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' delves into the complex and sorrowful story surrounding McNair and his killer Sahel 'Jenni' Kazemi, but it also touches on the personal impact of this tragedy on McNair's family members.

A look at NFL legend Steve McNair's family

A still from 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (@netflix)

Steve 'Air' McNair, the celebrated NFL quarterback, left behind a legacy not only in football but also in the lives of his children. McNair, who tragically died on July 4, 2009, in a high-profile murder-suicide, was married to Mechelle McNair and had four children.

Steve LaTreal McNair Jr., the elder of McNair's two children from previous relationships, was born before McNair's marriage to Mechelle. He has largely stayed out of the public eye since his father's death, focusing on his personal life away from the spotlight.

Steve, who was a standout athlete in high school, initially attended Southern Mississippi before transferring to Pearl River Community College. As of now, he is not involved in professional sports but remains a devoted father and maintains a low profile.

Steven O'Brian McNair, Steve’s younger brother, was just 15 years old when their father passed away. Like his older brother, Steven has preferred to live away from the media, continuing his life in Mississippi.

Steve McNair had two children with Mechelle McNair

A still from 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (@netflix)

Tyler James McNair, the elder child of the couple, has pursued a path in the arts. After earning a degree in biology from New York University on a scholarship, he is seeking a professional career as a dancer in the entertainment industry.

Trenton Jon McNair, meanwhile, is a standout college basketball player at PBA University. The 6'4" guard continues to honor his father's sporting legacy with impressive performances on the court.

McNair’s widow, Mechelle, has seemingly not married again and she completed her nursing degree a few years ago.

The McNair children, each in their own way, continue to navigate their lives while honoring their father’s legacy and achievements.

