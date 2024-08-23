'Incoming' Review: Netflix's teen drama flick is high on cliches and low on entertainment

Netflix's 'Incoming' follows the adventures of four freshman as their thirst for a party takes an unexpected turn

Contains spoilers for 'Incoming'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The biggest dread a R-rated viewer often gets is how, at times, the line between being funny and cringe becomes blurry, and unfortunately, the same can be said about Netflix's latest release, 'Incoming'. I get the idea that the flick is trying to revive the dead genre of R-rated comedies, which, at the pinnacle of their success, were highly celebrated, and movies like 'American Pie' still enjoy a cult following, but as time is changing, the relatability quotient on the R-rated flicks is of course low.

Unfortunately, 'Incoming' faces the same issue, as while it tried to be funny, it goes over the top, fails to assume the very soul of comedy, and to deliver its intended impact. In simpler terms, 'Incoming' attempts to resurrect the long-lost R-rated genre but fails owing to irreverent comedy troopes that follows drug-fueled antics, slapstick humor, and socially uncomfortable situations.

'Incoming’ struggles to offer fresh laughs beyond its clichés

Loren Gray in a still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

The plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of a high school party where four freshmen try to get the best time of their lives, and, as you have guessed, things don't go as planned and become chaotic. While the movie's storyline revolves around adolescent turmoil, every teen drama cliché is enforced. Whether it's four losers who are often tormented or those who are unable to communicate with their crush.

The main events of 'Incoming' kicks off with a popular girl, Katrina Aurienna (Loran Gray), getting excessively drunk and mistakes Conner (Raphael Alejandro) and Eddie (Ramon Reed) for an Uber driver, leading to a wild ride that sets the tone for the night, which is, mind it, full of outrageous sequences.

As the night progresses, the party is further complicated by the unexpected entrance of a middle-aged chemistry teacher, Mr Studebaker (Bobby Cannavale), who joins in the fun with the kids, which, if you ask, is highly impossible in real life, but who are we to complain as I admit I did enjoy this part.

I mean, the movie is loaded with clichés. While I don't mind stereotypes being utilized since they evoke nostalgia, the difficulty arises when they are overused instead of bringing something fresh. 'Incoming' suffers from the same fate since it is mostly based on stereotypes, run-out humor, and uncomfortable social situations. Yes, I must confess that I laughed at some jokes and got a surge of nostalgia, but that was it. It does not entirely explain why I was already aware of the next incidents; maybe it is due to a predictable narrative.

The young cast of 'Incoming' brings authenticity to their characters

Ali Gallo, Bardia Seiri, and Mason Thames in a still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

Now, it's really great to see actors playing their age rather than actors in their 20s trying to act as a teen and coming out as a mega gross, and you can thank the makers for that because the young cast of 'Incoming' not only delivers strong performances but also brings authenticity to their characters.

Mason Thames, who plays the character of Benji, is particularly impressive as he tries to put forth the insecurity and awkwardness of his character. His struggle to talk to his crush is kind of relatable and does give 'Incoming' a layer of authenticity. Raphael Alejandro, Ramon Reed, and Bardia Seiriall all contribute to the ensemble with strong performances. Their performances reflect the vibe of the high school group, resulting in a relatable bunch of friends.

Loren Gray, popular for her TikTok appearances, makes her big debut as Katrina Aurienna, the highly drunk girl whose action puts the night's events into action. In keeping with her role, Gray's portrayal of an over-the-top character is funny but, at times, can get on your nerves.

Overall, it's disappointing to see a film with so much promise reduced to overblown tropes and a lack of originality. The narrative, which is a combination of conventional cliches and over-the-top humor, may be entertaining at moments but ultimately fails to be a noteworthy addition in the adult-comedy genre.

