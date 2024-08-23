'Incoming' Ending Explained: Netflix film ends with surprising twist

Netflix's 'Incoming' delves into the adventures of four freshmen as they attend a chaotic high school party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: What was supposed to be the coolest night of their life has unfortunately turned out to be the biggest mess infused with lots of chaos for a group of four friends in Netflix's 'Incoming’. The plot of the movie chronicles the journey of four friends who are trying to enjoy their adolescence and the big step they take to do so is to join a house party. However, in the magical land of teen parties, things often don't go as anticipated as our boys struggle to keep their cool while navigating the night through their teenage insecurities.

Benj Nielsen (Mason Thames) who has a crush on his senior Bailey (Isabella Ferreira), seizes the chance to take things to the next level by attending the party hosted at his friend, Danah 'Koosh' Koushani's (Bardia Seiri) house. Now, Koosh has his own set of issues, primarily stemming from his insecurity brought out from his cooler elder brother Kayvon Koushani (Kayvan Shai) and to impress him he is eying to sleep with a girl from the party but eventually fails miserbly. On the other hand, in spite of not attending the party, Eddie (Ramon Reed) and Connor (Raphael Alejandro) still ends up in a big chunk of mess when popular girl Katrina Aurienna (Loren Gray) asks them to take her away from the party, mistaking them for her uber.

What happens with Eddie and Connor in 'Incoming'?

A still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

After an eventful night with Katrina, both Connor and Eddie were woken up by the girl screaming out at them, prompting the boys to seek forgiveness as they attempted to make her realize what had transpired the night before. Katrina eventually remembers and departs in embarrassment. On their way to school, Eddie finally confronts his mother's boyfriend Dennis (Scott MacArthur) with some intimidating words, revealing that he indeed stole his car the previous night and how Katrina ended up making a hell of a mess in it, and guess what? Dennis did get intimidated as he realized that if he tells his mother about it, she would never believe him.

Later, the duo encounters Koosh, who realizes that his brother is not the pinnacle of coolness and asks his pals to call him Danah from now on. Are you wondering what happened to chemistry teacher Mr. Studebaker (Bobby Cannavale)? Mr Studebaker's face has gone red as a result of the party's events, and his skin has a strange texture now, but hey, he did enjoy the party with those experiments, so his skin's metamorphosis was worthwhile.

How did Benj propose to Bailey?

Raphael Alejandro, and Mason Thames in a still from 'Incoming' (@netflix)

As Connor, Eddie, and Koosh approach the court to attend the school assembly, they are in for a shock when Katrina invites Eddie and Connor to sit next to them. The duo enthusiastically accepted, but the poor Koosh was rejected to join them, and this was not the only rejection Koosh had to deal with, as even Alyssa Nielsen ( Ali Gallo), with whom he had a heart-to-heart talk last night, ignored him. When Eddie and Connor were walking to join Katrina, two bullies made snarky comments about Connor, but Katrina rescued the day by standing up for her new buddies.

After several dull speeches asking for donations, Benj surprises the students as he takes the microphone and starts singing a song to express his love for Bailey. His singing was first regarded with skepticism, but students gradually joined in and began to appreciate it. However, Benj is left heartbroken after being rejected by Bailey in front of the whole school. Following the rejection, Connor, Eddie, and Koosh try to cheer him up, but Bailey, who is leaving the premise, winks at him, implying that Benj still has a chance.

