Who is Mechelle McNair? New Netflix show delves into scandal and drama behind killing of Air McNair

Steve McNair, 36, was found dead on July 4, 2009, from multiple gunshot wounds in a downtown Nashville apartment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The shocking death of NFL quarterback Steve McNair, known as Air McNair, is the focus of Netflix's forthcoming documentary 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair,' on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The documentary will explore Steve McNair's rise to fame and delve into the controversial murder case from 2009 when he was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Steve, 36, was found dead on July 4, 2009, from multiple gunshot wounds in a downtown Nashville apartment, alongside the body of 20-year-old Sahel 'Jenni' Kazemi. It was reported that Sahel Kazemi, McNair's girlfriend, shot and killed him before taking her own life. At the time of his death, McNair was married to Mechelle McNair, who continues to honor his legacy sixteen years later.

Who is Mechelle McNair?

Mechelle McNair was Steve McNair's wife from June 21, 1997, until he died in 2009. With a degree in nursing, Mechelle maintained a close relationship with her husband and was frequently seen supporting him at games.

Steve typically divided his time between a farm in Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee. Before marrying Mechelle, the NFL icon had two sons, Steve LaTreal McNair Jr. and Steven O'Brian McNair, with different women. With Mechelle, he had two additional sons, Tyler and Trenton.

Where is Mechelle McNair now?

Following her husband's untimely death, Mechelle faced financial difficulties because Steve McNair died without a will, leading to his assets being frozen. Mechelle filed a motion to unfreeze part of the inheritance, requesting that each of their four sons receive $500,000 while the probate process continues, according to Tennessee Titans.

In 2010, Mechelle successfully secured $2.5 million from her late husband's estate. The inheritance, initially valued at $19.6 million, had been largely frozen since McNair's death in July 2009.

Mechelle generally avoids the public eye but expressed her enduring love and respect for her late husband, Steve, in a 2019 interview with Titans Online. She spoke of her honor seeing No. 9 jerseys in the stands during games, appreciating the recognition of Steve's hard work and dedication as a warrior on the field.

How to stream 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair'?

