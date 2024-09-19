'The Golden Bachelorette' gives us class and poise, 'The Bachelorette' gave us Devin Strader: It's time to drop the young ones

The premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette' felt like a breath of fresh air after the Devin Strader debacle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We hope that after two weeks since Jenn Tran's disastrous 'The Bachelorette' finale, you're ready to start believing in TV romance again. It's understandable if you haven't, but it's time to move forward.

Joan Vassos, 61, started her journey on Wednesday, September 18 as the first star of 'The Golden Bachelorette', and now is the time to support her. We're back at the mansion for 'The Golden Bachelorette's' premiere season, and we won't let the recent allegations against Devin Strader—who has been accused of violent behavior towards an ex-girlfriend, as revealed by Reality Steve, mar our big day.

Kelsey Anderson with her father Mark Anderson and Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (@abc)

The producers have been immediately pulling at our emotions since day 1 without considering if we are ready to take up any other blow from the Bachelor Nation stars yet. But here we are, and after just one episode of the contestants trying to win over Joan, we sure don't want to go back to see the youngsters continue to mess things up—time and again!

Given the huge success and cultural impact of 'The Golden Bachelor,' it was only natural to expect a follow-up with a Golden Bachelorette. Although Joan's selection for this season may have come as a surprise at first, the first episode clearly shows she has the potential to be one of the greatest bachelorettes the show has ever featured. Here's why ABC should finally hang the towel on the young lot and focus on helping these old souls find love again!

Devin Strader dumped 'The Bachelorette' over a 15-minute phone call (@abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors doesn't look hungry for fame

'The Golden Bachelorette' bachelors are all under 70, which makes sense considering Joan's age of 61. She tells us her narrative, mentioning her husband's pancreatic cancer death in 2021. Subsequently, the 24 guys emerge from the limos and give their introductions. Some, like Pascal, seem certain, while others, like Jordan, seem a bit at a loss for words.

Some make use of props: David rides in on a horse that takes off as soon as he gets off, while Keith pulls up in a filled Pinto station wagon, and Chock shows up with a jar of his homemade chicken soup. Jack makes his entrance singing 'My Way' while wearing a pink jacket.

Unlike the younger contestants on 'The Bachelorette', these suitors have lived life enough to know what's important. With this spin-off, ABC may finally have contestants who are in for love and not a post-show career on Instagram and TikTok.

The suitors on 'The Golden Bachelorette' don’t seem to be driven by a hunger for fame (@abc)

Unlike 'The Bachelorette' suitors senior suitors seem more respectful of each other

While Joan was swooped away by some of the suitors for a more private conversation, others were being respectful of her time. They patiently waited, hanging out with their potential new bunkmates.

Some of the suitors engaged in a friendly game of pickleball, while others decided to make the best use of the kitchen and whip up a meal for 'The Golden Bachelorette'. But if Bachelor Nation recalls, just a few weeks ago, Jenn’s men were aggressively competing for one-on-one time with the lead.

In contrast to some of the scheming we see in the first scenes of 'The Bachelorette', the bachelor hopefuls vying for Joan's affections in 'The Golden Bachelorette' were rather calm and almost friendly toward one another. It’s possible that while each suitor believes they have what it takes to win Joan over, they might also be content with the chance to meet someone else, knowing that their prospects are slim. Alternatively, it's possible that the producers simply found a group of genuinely decent guys this time around.

Former winner Devin, from the very beginning, tried to have as much time with Jenn as possible and made sure he succeeded in the end. But, all of that went in vain when he called off the engagement on a 15-minute phone call. Not only did his selfishness ruin Jenn Tran's chance of getting to know others, but he also made a mockery out of her super-televised dating journey. In that case, we can trust the older men a lot more, who understand the consequences of their actions and wouldn't want to make a spectacle out of their second chance at love.

Some of the 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors engaged in a friendly game of pickleball (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors seem to be genuinely interested in finding love again

Simply put, it’s unusual not to see the bachelors flaunting themselves. The suitors for 'The Golden Bachelorette' all seem like good people who genuinely want to find love again. As the rivalry heats up, we might see some petty behavior emerge. But for now, it’s refreshing to see these guys focusing their efforts on attracting Joan's attention rather than attempting to discredit one another.

Another thing that occurred—or didn't—was that Joan spent the first night alone and didn't kiss anyone. That's definitely more than we could have said about Gerry Turner in 'The Golden Bachelor' or any of the offshoot shows, and although it may reduce the drama on the first night, it also makes us appreciate her self-control.

Viewers should get ready for a grounded bachelorette and polite (to her and to each other) competitors, who will make 'The Golden Bachelorette' a touch more somber than the typical Bachelor antics, but you won't have to scrub afterward.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors all seem like genuinely good people who sincerely want to find love again (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday on ABC at 8 PM ET.