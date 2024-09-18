Who is Pascal Ibgui? Meet 'The Golden Bachelorette' star who loves exploring new dining spots

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Pascal Ibgui is one of the 24 contenders on 'The Golden Bachelorette' vying for Joan Vassos' affection. Chicago-based Pascal, 69, owns a salon and is a proud grandpa and French father who values his family.

Pascal also appears eager to find his true love on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Known for his appreciation of fine arts, theater, and concerts, he enjoys dining out and often humorously claims that while he might not be a top chef, he "makes great reservations."

Pascal, who has a natural flair for romance, is seeking an intellectual, passionate woman to share the next phase of his life. However, with spoilers now public, it seems Pascal’s journey on the show may not end as he hoped. Reality Steve revealed that Pascal left the show after reaching the final two "because he wasn't in love with Joan." It sounds like there will be plenty of drama leading up to that emotional decision.

(GOLDEN BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Joan on a hometown date in Glencoe, Illinois today with Pascal Ibgui, 69 yrs old. He owns the Pascal Pour Elle hair salon in Glencoe. Ironically enough, they’re actually eating at Hometown Coffee and Juice in Glencoe in the pic. pic.twitter.com/gduo64496J — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 16, 2024

How old is 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Pascal Ibgui?

Pascal, who is 69. will turn 70 during the broadcast of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Born on September 21, 1954, he is a Virgo. Pascal enjoys attending concerts and plays, according to his ABC description.

He enjoys life's better things and enjoys exploring different dining establishments and claims to be a poor cook, but he "makes great reservations!" Furthermore, Pascal, the suitor for 'The Golden Bachelorette', used to play tennis frequently and and would have liked to be a fashion designer in another life.

Pascal has posted several updates about his travels, including a 2024 safari trip to Africa, on his Instagram feed. You can follow him at @pascalibgui. He made his debut post on Instagram in 2023 and has since shared numerous photos from his travels around the world, including highlights from his safari in Africa, Paris, and Las Vegas.

In addition, Pascal has also posted extensively about his experience filming 'The Golden Bachelorette', such as announcing his participation and a picture of himself exiting the limousine on the first night of filming.

Where does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Pascal Ibgui live?

According to his ABC profile, Pascal resides in Chicago, Illinois. The contestant from 'The Golden Bachelorette' is French. He is a proud father and grandfather, finding great joy in his family. Pascal especially enjoys taking his grandson to the aquarium.

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Pascal Ibgui do for work?

Pascal owns a salon named Pascal pour Elle, which translates to Pascal for Her in French. Pascal pour Elle is a full-service, upscale beauty salon that has been operating for more than thirty years, according to its Instagram profile. It provides skin care, smoothing treatments, hair coloring, hair extensions, and hair styling.

What is Pascal Ibgui looking for in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

"Eiffel in love!" is what Pascal is about to exclaim. This French entrepreneur is eager to meet our Golden Bachelorette and is searching for his true love. Being amorous is in Pascal's blood, being French, and he hopes to meet a lady who is passionate, vibrant, and educated. Now that he’s ready to begin the next chapter of his life, Pascal is on the lookout for the perfect companion.

Joan and Pascal appear to be a perfect match. He is a prosperous, well-read, and devoted family guy. We can only hope that Joan and Pascal found genuine love together. However, Reality Steve's spoilers have left us feeling a bit skeptical.

'The Golden Bachelorette' will air on ABC on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 PM EDT.