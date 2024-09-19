The 5 hottest bachelors on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' just premiered on ABC on September 18, 2024, and the fans can't stop swooning over Joan Vassos's suitors on the spin-off dating show. For the unversed, 24 suitors are competing against each other to win Joan's heart.

However, some contenders have been able to leave a lasting and good impression right from the first episode itself. Their charming personalities, compassionate hearts and loyalty to their partners have truly mesmerized us. Continue reading further to find out the names of the top 5 hottest men on 'The Golden Bachelorette’.

5. Mark Anderson

Without a doubt, 'The Bachelor' star Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson is a man written by women. Apart from his handsome looks and generous smile, this army veteran has impressed us with his honest nature. Mark can be seen embracing his authentic self on the ABC dating show.

In a confessional, Mark also shared that his wife Denise who passed in 2018 due to breast cancer was his perfect partner. Mark and Denise met each other for the first time while working as military police officers. Mark hopes to find love again on 'The Golden Bachelorette’.

Kelsey Anderson with her father Mark Anderson and Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (@abc)

4. Charles L

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles L is one the sweetest and kindest souls we've ever come across. After reaching The Golden Bachelorette mansion, the retired analyst explored the location and he was in complete awe of the place.

While taking a tour of the villa, Charles found joy in the little things, like he got excited after seeing the kitchen's wooden refrigerator and the huge fireplace in the living room. Charles has stolen our hearts with his soft-spoken personality and gentle demeanor.

Charles L was in awe of 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion (@abc)

3. Keith Gordon

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Keith Gordon had us completely hooked to our television screens when he described himself as a "girl dad." He had to raise his three daughters, Ryan, Annika, and Ella alone because his ex-wife struggled with addiction issues.

Upon arriving at The Golden Bachelorette mansion, Keith made Joan feel very safe, a feeling she hadn't experienced since the death of her husband, John Vassos. Keith's calming presence is what captivated Joan's heart and she even handed him over the first impression rose.

Keith Gordon with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (Instagram/@keith_gonzo)

2. Jack Lencioni

Jack Lencioni, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' managed to stand out from the rest of the suitors due to his kind, caring and selfless attitude. His thoughtful actions brought happy smiles to our faces.

During the premiere episode of the show, most of the suitors seemed eager to have a conversation with Joan, however, Jack went for a unique approach. He decided to cook a mouthwatering meal for her.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jack Lencioni and Joan Vassos (Instagram/@lencionijack)

1. Jonathan

There is a very popular adage that suggests 'actions speak louder than words' and that couldn't have been more true in the case of 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan. He made a bold move by writing down a poem for Joan Vassos.

The shipping consultant's heartfelt gesture showcased his genuine feelings for Joan and she ended up loving his poem and appreciated his talent. “You are good! You do have a talent,” Joan told Jonathan.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan (@abc)

