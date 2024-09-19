Who is Keith Gordon? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ suitor raised daughters alone due to ex’s troubled past

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: Joan Vassos made history on Wednesday, September 18 as the first-ever 'The Golden Bachelorette,' meeting the 24 newest members of Bachelor Nation. While only one will receive her final rose, getting to know each contestant promises to be worthwhile.

The sixty-two-year-old self-described "girl dad" from San Jose, California, Keith Gordon, is one of the guys fighting for Joan's heart (and roses). Although he works as a sales director, Keith’s true passion shines through his role as a devoted 'girl dad.' Keith revealed that his ex-wife struggled with substance issues. This situation compelled Keith to raise his daughters largely on his own. Max and Mary Jane Gordon, Keith's parents, are based in Columbus.

How many children does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon have?

Keith has been a single father to Ryan, Annika, and Ella for most of his adult life, according to his Golden Bachelorette bio. His Instagram is filled with pictures from their time together, including father-daughter outings to Outdoor Lands, where he and his "favorite middle daughter," Annika, rocked out to Chappell Roan, and Stagecoach, a long-standing Bachelor Nation custom.

More evidence of Keith's superb choice of music? He captioned a picture of himself and Joan from the first night with Taylor Swift's song 'Daylight' writing, "I once believed love would be black and white, but it’s GOLDEN!!!" as the caption for the picture of him and Joan on the first night.

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon do for work?

Keith completed his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Purdue University. He spent over 14 years at Molex, where he began as a sales engineer and later advanced to the role of regional sales manager. After that, Keith worked for Finisar for over 4 years, first as their regional sales manager and then as their director of sales for North America. He also spent nearly a year as a Sales Manager at Spirent Communications.

In 2006, Keith returned to work at Finisar Corporation, where he held the position of Regional Sales Manager for over 9 years before taking on the role of Sales Director. For around a year, Keith served as II-VI Incorporated's sales director. He is currently Amphenol ICC's Director of Sales for Optic Products.

This fact about the former golfer from Columbus North High School is also included in the biographical notes: "Gordon is the king of cornhole, or ‘bags,’ as he calls it, and his life goal is to play a round of golf at Augusta National." Keith recently posted a photo from his ABC-TV marketing shoot on Facebook, with the caption, "Girl dad, always and forever. Check out my bros looking for love."

What is Keith Gordon looking for in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Keith says he's "ready to put himself first and prioritize finding love" as he gets ready to become an empty nester. His profile notes, "When Keith falls for someone, he falls hard and fast and is hoping Joan could be the one for him." So, are they compatible? Joan seems to be searching for a partner who has a "rich life" and a community of his own, and Keith seems to fit the bill.

In addition to playing competitive cornhole, he is a member of the local BBQ organization Cue Daddys, which he describes as "just a bunch of Willow Glen dads who like to smoke and drink." At the end of the first episode, Keith receives the first impression rose. Joan told him, "You just made me feel safe." When he accepted the rose, they shared a kiss.

There are a few spoilers about Joan's season if you’re interested in that sort of thing. Fans of Keith may be disappointed to learn that he is not among the four men Reality Steve has identified as going on hometown dates with Joan, even though specific details have yet to be fully disclosed.

Who knows, though? There are officially enough eligible individuals to mingle on a hypothetical (but much-hoped-for) season of Golden Bachelor in Paradise between the ladies of 'The Golden Bachelor' and the males of Golden Bachelorette.

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday on ABC at 8 PM ET.