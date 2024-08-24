Is Rachel Recchia returning to Bachelor Nation? ABC drops cryptic hints about potential comeback

ABC released a puzzling social media teaser promoting 'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Recchia's appearance at Men Tell All

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A former Bachelorette is believed to be joining 'Dancing with the Stars', following fans's confusion about an ABC preview. In Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette', Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were featured together.

She appeared in a sneak peek released by the ABC program on Thursday, August 22. "The ghost with the most is looking for another bride-to-be." They said on Instagram, "Don’t miss Jenn’s Men Tell All episode of #TheBachelorette on ABC and Stream on Hulu to see what @pilot.rachel is up to... and with who." "Sponsored by @beetlejuicemovie - Only in Theaters September 6 #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice."

In the video, Rachel selected a rose from a bouquet with a note reading, "from the ghost with the most." After examining the rose, wrapped in black and white paper, she looked up just as the overhead light went out. A voiceover then asked, "Is Rachel in the afterlife?" "Find out as Jenn's men tell all." Given that Jenn Tran is the current Bachelorette, many are puzzled by Rachel's appearance in the promo.

'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Recchia addressed rumors about her recent weight loss and dispelled speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery (Instagram/@pilot.rachel)

Rachel Recchia is rumored to be the new Bachelor Nation star to feature in 'DWTS'

The highly acclaimed celebrity dance show on ABC will debut its 33rd season on Tuesday, September 17. While the full cast won’t be announced until Wednesday, September 4, the network has already revealed one participant, Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik.

Stephen Nedoroscik, also referred to online as the 'Pommel Horse Guy,' gained fame for his routine that earned the United States its first men's gymnastics Olympic medal in over a decade. Fans of the dance competition believe that Season 33 of ABC's show may have hinted at Rachel, the star of Bachelor Nation.

Many Bachelor Nation members have joined 'DWTS' in the past in an attempt to find love, but not all of them have won the mirrorball. Melissa Rycroft, who competed on the show in 2009, was the first contestant from 'The Bachelor' to participate. Although she didn't win her original season, she returned for an all-star competition and claimed victory.

Many other ladies from the reality series, such as Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Gabby, and Charity Lawson, have advanced to the finals after her victory. Gabby finished in second place, but Hannah and Kaitlyn ultimately won their respective seasons.

While 'The Bachelorette's' top female contestants have often found success on 'DWTS,' the men haven’t had the same luck. Matt James, Joe Amabile, and Jake Pavelka were all eliminated relatively early in their respective seasons.

'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Recchia is rumored to be joining 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@pilot.rachel)

Is The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia dating Blake Moynes?

Following their recent appearance together at the Oceana SeaChange Summer Party with Nautica, Bachelor Nation stars Rachel and Blake Moynes have sparked new dating rumors. Fans of the couple are hopeful that their recent outing could mark the beginning of a relationship, as this isn't the first time they’ve sparked speculation about being more than just friends.

After the weekend, Rachel discussed her relationship with Blake on the 'Almost Famous' podcast. She stated bluntly, "I feel like we always address the rumor over and over again. We’re still not a couple. We’re friends."

In response, Ashley Iaconetti said that while she can accept that they are not a couple, she doesn't think that they have ever kissed. "We literally haven't," Rachel said with a giggle, "but maybe we should."

Rachel said, "We went to ‘Paradise’ together, we’ve been friends and have done trips for over a year," as she thought back on their connection. "If it was meant to be, I think it would’ve happened." She clarified that Blake is the most reliable guy friend she has and that she is unsure of who she would turn to if they had an embarrassing kiss.

Rachel was encouraged by Ashley, who said that since Blake and Rachel are adorable together, they should kiss right now "before it gets really awkward." Rachel unexpectedly nodded and said, "One day." Even though Rachel claims that her relationship with Blake is now limited to friendship, more might develop in the future.

'BiP' alums Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes spark dating rumors (Instagram/@pilot.rachel/@blakemoynes)

'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Recchia shuts down plastic surgery rumors

Rachel addressed rumors about her recent weight loss and dispelled speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures. The former 'The Bachelorette' cast member responded to an online discussion, clarifying that her weight reduction was not due to any "work done" on her face.

Rachel explained that her recent appearance change was due to a prolonged health struggle. On Instagram Stories on August 18, she shared, "I have been extremely sick since May. I was in the hospital for a bad kidney infection that spread into my back muscles."

The 28-year-old Rachel revealed that she had been receiving antibiotics through a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) for over a month, which caused her to feel "so tired and nauseous, which led to the weight loss everyone has been commenting on." "I am aware I look 'sick' because I was sick," Rachel continued. "Please be mindful."

Rachel was seen with a PICC line on her right arm in several recent Instagram images. On July 7, the Bachelor Nation star posted a selfie in a purple bikini with her bicep wrapped, captioning it, "How I look while going through it."

Rachel's health struggle is finally coming to an end. Over the weekend, she shared on Instagram Stories that her PICC line had been removed. She also mentioned that she is meeting with a doctor to start preparations for a revision of her 2023 breast reduction surgery, which she had to postpone due to a kidney ailment last summer.