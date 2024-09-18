Is Jenn Tran getting sympathy votes? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant enters the show after emotional heartbreak

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Jenn Tran bagged sixth spot on judges's board

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 has invited 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran soon after she wrapped up filming the After the Final Rose special, where she revealed she and fiancé Devin Strader had broken up. Jenn's dramatic heartbreak seemingly might help her get sympathy votes.

During the premiere episode, Jenn performed Cha Cha with her dance pro partner Sasha Farber on Miley Cyrus's song, 'Flowers'. The song playfully echoes her own story of heartbreak and seems like another ironic move. Jenn has also reflected on her heartbreak claiming, "I truthfully felt like my heart was getting ripped out of my chest," tugging at viewers's heartstrings.

However, she admitted to gracing the dance floor with a little bit of vengeance, and the ABC show also seemingly promoted her heartbreak. Additionally, 'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro skillfully teased Jenn's performance with his tantalizing announcements before each brief break, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber bagged 7 from Carrie Ann Inaba, 6 from Derek Hough, and 6 from Bruno Tonioli with a total of 19 scores out of 30 for her somewhat mediocre performance. She left Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa as well as Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov behind to grace the sixth spot on the judges's board. However, she still needs viewers's votes to stay in the competition.

Meanwhile, the judges suggested that Sasha was the perfect dance partner for Jenn. Derek Hough claimed that Jenn has potential but needs to straighten her legs and arms. However, he also criticized her performance and claimed that she got ahead of the music. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli claimed that it was a quality cha-cha performance and Jenn has a natural sense of music. He also suggested that Jenn needs to work on foot placement.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathon Johnson supports Jenn Tran in audience

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Jenn Tran received a sweet surprise in the audience from her former 'The Bachelorette' suitor, Jonathon Johnson. He was spotted sitting in the front row to watch her alongside Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans and Justin Glaze and 'Love Is Blind' star Chloe Veitch.

Jonathon stood up and clapped from the sidelines before Jenn's arrival on stage and continued to cheer her throughout the routine. Jenn and Jonathon have been previously spotted together and sparked romance speculations. Now, Jonathon's latest 'DWTS' appearance has further fueled their dating rumors.

