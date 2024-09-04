Devin Strader’s true intentions questioned after stunning ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Devin Strader ended his engagement to Jenn Tran shortly after proposing on the ABC show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Devin Strader’s behavior during 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale has sparked widespread speculation about his true intentions on the show. After getting engaged to Jenn Tran in Hawaii, Devin’s abrupt change in demeanor has led many fans to question whether his participation on the show was more about stirring up drama than genuinely seeking love. Following the engagement, Jenn revealed that Devin started to withdraw almost immediately, becoming distant and unresponsive. His decision to end the engagement over a phone call—where he admitted that he no longer loved Jenn and regretted proposing—has raised doubts about whether Devin was ever genuinely invested in their relationship or if he was merely using the show as a platform for attention.

Viewers believe Devin’s actions appeared calculated as if he anticipated that the dramatic breakup would generate buzz and keep him in the spotlight even after the show ended. This behavior has led to concerns that Devin might have been more focused on fame than on building a real connection with Jenn. Jenn expressed her heartbreak, saying, "He basically said he didn’t love me anymore, and he didn’t want to fight for the relationship." This abrupt shift has only fueled speculation that Devin’s involvement on the show might have been more about creating memorable TV moments than about finding lasting love. Moreover, his constant smirks during Jenn's emotional accusations at the live studio audience segment further cast doubt on his intentions and raised questions about his true reasons for being on the show.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran slams Devin Strader for being disrespectful

Jenn Tran didn’t hold back when she addressed Devin Strader’s behavior after their breakup on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. During the finale, Jenn expressed her disappointment and frustration, criticizing Devin for what she deemed incredibly disrespectful actions.

After Devin abruptly ended their engagement over the phone, Jenn was left heartbroken and confused. What troubled her even more was how swiftly Devin seemed to move on, especially when he began following former 'The Bachelor' contestant Maria Georgas on social media. Jenn felt this was a clear sign of disrespect toward their relationship. "Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, but I just don't understand why you would do something like that," Jenn said during the finale. "It completely invalidated the entire relationship," she added.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Devin Strader was the first to propose to Jenn Trann

During the emotional finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Devin Strader took a deep breath as he prepared to propose to Jenn Tran. Devin began by expressing how much Jenn meant to him, recalling their journey together and the moments that brought them closer. He spoke about the laughter they shared, the challenges they overcame, and how he couldn’t imagine his life without her.

He said, "Jenn, from the moment we met, I knew there was something special about you. You’ve brought so much joy into my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?" Jenn, overwhelmed with emotion, teared up as she nodded and replied, "Yes, a thousand times yes!" She embraced him, and they shared a passionate kiss.