Will Jenn Tran choose Devin Strader? ‘The Bachelorette’ suitor pushes for love confession during Fantasy Suites

HONOLULU, HAWAII: With season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' nearing its end, it's clear that Devin Strader may not be the best match for Jenn Tran. Jenn was immediately drawn to 28-year-old entrepreneur Devin, and after spending time together on the show, Devin earned one of Jenn's final three roses.

Jenn discovers a whole new side to Devin after visiting his hometown and meeting his family and friends. Although she’s falling for him, she keeps her feelings private, even during the Fantasy Suites. Devin’s charm and confidence have made an impact on Jenn, who’s now hoping to hear those three magical words from her in return.

On the Monday, August 26 episode, Jenn and Devin enjoyed a stunning helicopter ride as part of their special date. "I feel it in my bones that I’m the guy for Jenn," Devin declared with assurance in a confessional. Later, as they sat on the beach with the sea as their backdrop, Devin expressed his feelings of love for Jenn. He did admit, however, that he was a bit disappointed when she didn’t respond.

During dinner, Devin continued to express his love for Jenn, but she stayed silent about her feelings. She said to him, "I can’t tell you how much you mean to me." In a confessional, Jenn said, "I hope to be in love with Devin, I’m not sure when that’s gonna be." Devin accepted the key to the Fantasy Suite, despite not hearing the 'L word' from Jenn.

Devin Strader is afraid of 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran not having the same feelings for him

When they woke up together the next morning, both were beaming. Devin described feeling "calm" and "comfortable" as they started the day. Devin said, "I’m nervous because I know I can’t hold onto this moment forever. It’s hard to see her walk away in these moments, and who knows when I’ll see her again?" He said, "For me, there’s no more love I can give without hearing it back," and that he would be "crushed" if Jenn confessed her love to any of the other men.

Devin Strader was confident about his relationship with Jenn Tran since the beginning of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

Devin’s self-assurance is one of his greatest qualities. He genuinely invests time and effort into getting to know Jenn, and it’s clear that she appreciates and reciprocates his efforts. From the very beginning of The Bachelorette Season 21, Devin set himself apart by actively pursuing Jenn with enthusiasm. He was the first to start a conversation with her, while the other men waited for their opportunity.

In a previous episode, Devin was chosen for a group date and took the opportunity to pull Jenn aside to treat her to some gelato. His thoughtful gesture not only impressed Jenn but also sparked frustration among the other men. From 'The Bachelorette' Season 21's opening episode, Devin infuriated many guys. Devin was intent on gaining Jenn's heart; he wasn't attempting to cause trouble with the men.

Devin didn’t hesitate to interrupt Jenn’s time with other guys, often drawing her aside during cocktail parties and group outings. His bold approach led to particularly contentious relationships with Aaron Erb, Sam McKinney, and Thomas Nguyen.

Devin Strader feeling social media heat from Bachelor Nation

Despite Devin's endearing demeanor and apparent affection for Jenn, some viewers have questioned his motivations for joining the set of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. In addition to his conflicts with the other men, Devin has faced criticism for his social media presence, which some might consider unfair. Most of the scrutiny revolves around posts he may have liked, rather than anything he shared.

