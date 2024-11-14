Tears and fears: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos struggles with her emotions during finale

'The Golden Bachelorette’ star Joan Vassos will be giving her final rose on the show soon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joan Vassos's season of 'The Golden Bachelorette' is coming to an end! The fans of the ABC dating show are eagerly waiting for the grand finale where Joan Vassos will be handing over her final rose to one of the remaining suitors: Guy Gansert or Chock Chapple.

In a preview of the finale, Joan can be seen breaking down in tears as she faces difficulty in choosing her final suitor. Along with this, she is struggling with deep-seated feelings of unlovability, which complicate her journey to find true love.

"Will anybody love me? This is how I feel now. It just makes me feel like I'm unlovable," Joan shared in a private confessional. In a scene from the preview, Joan shared a hug with Guy as he mentioned, "It's not what I was expecting at all."

On the other hand, Chock expressed his thoughts on the situation by saying, "There's a big problem. What do you do when you're in this situation? I don't know." As per the spoilers by reality TV blogger Reality Steve, Joan will be picking Chock in the finale episode.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos feels unlovable on ABC dating show (@abc)

Are Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple still together?

According to Reality Steve's spoilers, Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple conclude the show as a couple. As of this moment, it's not known whether the two lovebirds got engaged during the finale or not.

It appears that Joan and Chock are trying to keep their relationship status under wraps ahead of the finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' However, as per their latest Instagram posts, they are not living together right now. Joan lives in Maryland, meanwhile, Chock resides in Kansas.

Right from the start of the show, Joan and Chock hit it off instantly. With time, they developed a genuine connection. At one point during the show, Chock had to take a temporary exit due to his mother's passing but he came back before Fantasy Suite dates. As of now, their current relationship status remains a mystery.

Chock Chapple with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (Instagram/@chockchapple)

Who was Joan Vassos's ex-husband?

'The Golden Bachelorette' leading lady Joan Vassos was previously married to her first husband, John Vassos, for 32 years. For the unversed, John died in 2021 following a two-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

“It’s a terrible, terrible cancer. He went from 220 pounds to 120 pounds. I, for some reason, was living in a dream world. He was dying and I was pretending it wasn’t happening. I just couldn’t accept that he wasn’t going to be here anymore. He was getting worse," Joan shared.

John passed away at home while Joan was in a different room. “I wasn’t there with him, which I feel terrible about. But, once again, I thought he was gonna live. I sat there with him for a minute and I said a few prayers," she further added.

The pair welcomed four kids together: Nicholas, Erica, Allison and Luke.

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos was married to John Vassos (ABC/GillesMingasson)

Was Chock Chapple married?

Before his stint on 'The Golden Bachelorette', Chock Chapple was married to his wife Heather for 12 years. The former couple shares two children, Tyler and Taylor. After his divorce from his first wife Heather, Chock moved on in his life with a woman named Katherine “Kathy” Elizabeth White Goree. However, their love story had a tragic end as Katherine passed away in 2022 due to brain cancer.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple has 2 kids (Instagram/@taylorchapple)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Finale Part 2 airs on November 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.