‘The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All': Inside the bromance that moved viewers to tears

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is restoring our faith in love and friendship! During the 'Men Tell All' segment, Jonathan Rone was the first suitor to take the hot seat, and as soon as he did, he became overcome with emotion. Jonathan was visibly moved as he watched a video that highlighted his journey on the ABC dating show.

Jonathan then reflected on the friendships he formed throughout his journey. During his time on the show, he had grown close to his fellow co-star Mark Anderson. At one point, Jonathan pulled out a note that Mark had written for him while they were both competing for Joan Vassos’s heart. "Jonathan, just in case I don't get to stay. I am humbled to have met you. I have enjoyed this time shared. Place this sticky note on your mirror and remind yourself that you are a fantastic human being," the note read. Mark and Jonathan's bromance has left us sobbing. The bonds that these men have created are nothing short of amazing. We must say, 'The Bachelor' Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson's father Mark is truly a gem of a person and he is a national treasure.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson gets praised by Joey Graziadei

Mark Anderson, one of the beloved suitors on 'The Golden Bachelorette' was praised by both the audience as well as Jesse Palmer, the host of the show for playing a significant part in Joan Vassos's quest for love.

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei, who is engaged to Mark's daughter Kelsey Anderson, came forward to support him during the 'Men Tell All'. On the show, Joey shared his deep admiration for his future father-in-law Mark.

Who is Mark Anderson dating now?

Currently, 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson is rumored to be dating 'One Tree Hill' alum Barbara Alyn Woods. the speculation started after the two were photographed together at a Halloween party, fueling romance rumors.

For the costume party, Barbara dressed up as Cinderella, while Mark was Prince Charming. The Hollywood actress later posted a picture of herself and Mark posing with her daughter Natalie Alyn Lind who was dressed up as Baby Yoda. "When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…" she simply captioned the Instagram post. Mark's daughter fueled the pair's dating rumors by dropping a sweet comment with a pink heart emoji that read, "So cute."

