Michael Stevens gets candid about health struggles with 'The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All' audience

Michael Stevens claimed to have received a cancer diagnosis just before receiving the call for 'The Golden Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On Wednesday, November 6, Michael Stevens shared a health update with the men during 'The Golden Bachelorette's Men Tell All. Before appearing on the show, he had disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He wasn't sure he wanted to continue with the program after learning of his diagnosis. However, he revealed that his children encouraged him to go on and complete the experience.

Before appearing on 'The Golden Bachelorette', Michael Stevens was diagnosed with cancer (Facebook/@michaelstevens)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Michael Stevens updates the audience about his health

Michael reassured everyone, saying, "I am going to be fine. It was caught early, and I want to thank this terrific group of guys, and I want to thank Joan because I am grateful for that experience."

Michael expressed that he was especially touched when the money raised from the Chippendales group date was donated to Stand Up to Cancer. During the date, many of the men shared that they had lost loved ones to cancer and were grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause. During the Men Tell All, host Jesse Palmer said that ABC will double its Stand Up to Cancer donation. To show solidarity, his family was there in the crowd.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Michael Stevens updates the audience about his health (Facebook/@michaelstevens)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos lost her husband to pancreatic cancer

After 32 years of marriage, Joan Vassos, the show's main woman, lost her spouse to pancreatic cancer in 2021. In June 2024, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she dealt with her sadness following John's death, saying, "I feel like he maybe had a little hand in me actually getting here, honestly. He told me right before he passed away, ‘You need to go out and find somebody else. You were the best wife in the world and I want you to be happy.’ He gave me this wonderful gift before he died, and he said, go and do something, and so here I am."

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos lost her husband to cancer in 2021 (Instagram/@joan_vassos)

Michael Stevens got eliminated in Week 4 of 'The Golden Bachelorette'

In week four of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' Michael was eliminated in the sixth call-out order. Michael was one of 24 guys vying for Joan's affection and the sole contender from Denver, North Carolina. Michael was characterized as a creative, caring individual who loved to learn new things.

According to his Facebook page, the former NBE Bancshares Inc. CEO hails from Oak Lawn, Illinois, and attended Northwestern University. Before taking over at the Earlville, Illinois-based bank, he was also CEO of Pioneer State Bank, according to S&P Global.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Michael Stevens is a retired bank CEO (Instagram/michaelrstevens)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC