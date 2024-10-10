'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple takes break from ABC show after tragedy strikes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Chock Chapple is mourning the loss of his mother! In the fourth episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Chock learned about his mother Jill Cobb's death following the striptease date where he talked about her illness. He received the devasting news just a few hours before.

At the end of the episode, ABC paid a heartfelt tribute to Chock's mother Jill. After the season preview, a beautiful snap of Chock and his mother Jill popped up on the screen, featuring a message that read, "In loving memory of Jill Cobb, MD—1943-2024."

While having a chat with the Wichita State University Alumni Magazine named The Shocker in 2005, Jill spilled the beans on her career. By the age of 27, Jill was a mom of five. At that point, she decided to enroll at Wichita State to improve the circumstances of her family. She wanted to follow a career path that was unique, rewarding, and monetarily satisfactory.

Back in the day, Jill went to medical school with hopes of becoming a forensic pathologist. After finishing her medical studies, she bagged a job at a coroner's office located in Denver, Colorado, and later on, she was appointed as the coroner for Arapahoe County. Her terrific forensic skills helped her secure her first trip abroad after the US invaded Grenada in 1983.

"I helped out in Grenada for Project Hope. That's when I became interested in medicine in developing countries. I have a problem with wanderlust. I won't be happy until I see it all," she told the media outlet.

In 1991, Jill and her husband George Thomas took a year off from their busy schedules to travel the world. After, two years, the pair moved to Topeka, Kansas, where George became a Shawnee County Coroner and Jill worked as a pathologist.

Jill Cobb and her husband George Thomas worked with the non-profit Physicians for Human Rights

In 1998, Jill Cobb had to face some tough conditions in Bosnia while doing her bit to exhume and identify victims of the civil war that had taken place in Yugoslavia. Around the same time, she and her husband, George joined hands with a non-profit organization called Physicians for Human Rights as their professional goals aligned with the organization’s mission.

For those living under a rock, the main goal of Physicians for Human Rights which was founded in 1986 is to reduce the suffering of families of victims by discovering information about their loved ones' fates, thus giving them a sense of closure amidst the horrific tragedies of war.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Chock Chapple calls his mom Jill 'hero'

Since the show 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiered, Chock has candidly spoken about his mom's health problems. In his introduction video, he disclosed that his mom encouraged him to find love. He also shared that there are times he longs for a partner, but also feels guilty about leaving his mom, especially since she's fighting stage 4 cancer.

Before getting on board for the ABC dating show, Chock told his mom that he wouldn't be angry if she didn't want him to go, but she motivated him to compete in the program. "She's a great lady and I really respect her. She is my hero," he said in his intro.

In the most recent episode, Chock opened up to Joan Vassos about his mom Jill's illness. He expressed his eagerness to talk to her the next day. Unfortunately, Chock didn't get the chance to talk to his mom, as she passed away at 4. 45 am with George by her side.

Chock told Joan he had to head back home to take care of his family. By the end of the episode, Chock returned and resumed his journey on the show.

