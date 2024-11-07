'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos saw a future with Pascal Ibgui who left her heartbroken

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui decided to self-eliminate himself from the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During 'The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All' which aired on November 6, Pascal Ibgui delved deep into his split from Joan Vassos. For the unversed, Pascal decided to leave the show during the Fantasy Suite dates last week.

Pascal referred to his breakup with Joan as "very emotional." Speaking of their split, Pascal said, “It was very difficult for me to say goodbye. I hope I didn’t hurt her. That was not my intention. She is a wonderful woman.”

The salon owner further added, “And you know, now I’m watching and I see her saying she’s not worthy of love, she’s totally wrong. I think she is worthy of love, I just wasn’t able to give her what she was looking for at the time. I was too guarded.”

Pascal mentioned that his experience with Joan made him aware of his current situation and shared, “I’m ready to bring down my walls." As Joan took over the stage, Pascal told her, “You are an incredible woman and I hope that by me leaving, you were able to find the right person for yourself.”

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui dishes on his split from Joan Vassos (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos 'pictured a life' with Pascal Ibgui

On the other hand, when we talk about Joan Vassos, she envisioned a future with Pascal Ibgui but she was left heartbroken by his decision to self-eliminate himself from the ABC dating show, leaving her dream plans in ruins.

“I pictured a life with you and I know that the Tahitian bonding ceremony was very uncomfortable for you, and I thought maybe in Fantasy Suites we could’ve figured out something in either direction, but you had already made up your mind. You were very kind and I just want the best for you. I want you to be happy," Joan admitted.

Joan Vassos' saw a future with Pascal Ibgui (@abc)

Why did Pascal Ibgui quit 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

During the Finale Part 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Pascal Ibgui decided to quit the ABC dating show because he wasn't in love with Joan. Then, he expressed that he loved and cared for Joan but only as a friend. He felt that the pair didn't have the chemistry required for a thriving relationship.

It seems like Pascal is still not over his ex-girlfriend. Before his Fantasy Suite date with Joan, he opened up to host Jesse Palmer about his struggles with vulnerability and emotional barriers. At that point, he revealed he was deeply in love with a woman about a year ago and the pair almost got engaged. Throughout their romance, they parted ways a couple of times before ultimately calling it quits for good after a third breakup, as they realized they were causing each other pain.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui (Instagram/@pascalibgui)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Finale Part 2 airs on November 13, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on ABC.