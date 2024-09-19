Are Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson still together? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ main lead confesses her love for suitor

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson hit it off instantly

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' has kicked off with a bang! In the debut episode of the ABC spin-off dating show, the fans witnessed a familiar face and it was none other than 'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson. The episode showcased a lighthearted interaction between Kelsey, her dad Mark and Joan Vassos. The private school administrator shared her first thoughts on Mark in a private confessional. “He’s an amazing family man,” Joan said.

In an exciting preview of the season, Joan can be seen confessing her heartfelt feelings for Mark. She poured her heart out to Mark by saying, "I love you." Her confession showcased how she saw a potential future with Mark. However it seems like things didn't work out between Joan and Mark in the real world and they ended up going their separate ways. At the time of writing, the two of them don't even follow each other on Instagram.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson had an instant connection

Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson's instant liking and immediate attraction was quite evident in the first episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' As Mark made his way out of the black limousine, Joan's face just lit up with a sweet smile. She appeared excited to meet Kelsey's father.

Their instant spark and chemistry may have faded with time as Mark ultimately didn't make it to the final two contestants, as reported by the spoiler king, Reality Steve. At the end of the day, Joan and Mark were not a perfect match for each other.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson are both widowers

Before getting on board fro ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 1 and 'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 1 Joan Vassos was happily married to her husband John Vassos for 32 years. Joan's partner Joan passed away in the year 2021 due to pancreatic cancer.

On the other hand, when we we talk about Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson, he was happily married to Denise Anderson for 18 years. Mark's wife Denise died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

Is Mark Anderson going to be the next 'Golden Bachelor'?

Everyone deserves to find love in life and we feel Mark Anderson deserves another opportunity to search for his ladylove. There is a big possibility of Mark being the next 'Golden Bachelor' due to his current fan-following among the viewers. Mark is one of the fan-favorites and the fans would love to see him on 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2.

