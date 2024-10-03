'The Golden Bachelorette': Meet Joan Vassos's mother Mary who struggles with various health issues

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos's mother Mary is 92 years old

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: 'Golden Bachelorette' leading lady, Joan Vassos, got a piece of bad news during the show's third episode. Joan received a call from her 92-year-old mother Mary. While chatting with her daughter Joan over the phone, Mary talked about her respiratory illness in detail. Joan opened up about her childhood to Gil Ramirez during a group date afterparty. The ABC star revealed that she grew up in a small family and her dad died nearly three months after her husband's passing. She also mentioned that her dad emigrated from Holland during World War II.

Speaking of her mother Mary, Joan stated that she spent most of her childhood in an orphanage because her mom had tuberculosis, which led to her being treated in sanatoriums. Joan also mentioned that none of her mom's relatives are alive now. Throughout her life, Joan has never been introduced to anyone from her mother's side of the family. After getting the call, Joan learned that her mom Mary had been sick for several days. She shared that her mother might require an inhaler as well as steroids for her recovery. "It's ultimately my responsibility to take care of my mom, and I feel guilty that I'm not there to help. It is hard to juggle prioritizing love with what's going on at home. My family will always be my priority no matter what," Joan said.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos talks about mom Mary's health struggles (YouTube/@bachelornationonabc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos discusses her mom's illness with Gary Levingston

Soon after the phone call, Joan Vassos spoke about her mother Mary's illness with one of her suitors named Gary Levingston who assured her that everything would be okay. "I do believe in the power of prayer. It's so amazing, the miracle of today. Tomorrow's not promised, but today is our miracle and today is our happy place," Gary told Joan.

At the cocktail party, Joan showed her vulnerable side by talking about her mother Mary's health struggles. She also shared that minor troubles concerning Mary become a topic of big concern for her. The guys comforted and supported her during this difficult time. Gary even penned down a beautiful prayer for Joan's mother. Soon after, Joan told Gary, "You know, I believe in the power of prayer, and um, my mom is better today."

Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (YouTube/@bachelornationonabc)

How many children does Joan Vassos have?

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos is a proud mother of her four children whom she welcomed with her late husband John Vassos who passed away in January 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Joan has two sons named Nicholas and Luke, and two daughters, Allison and Erica.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos has four children(YouTube/@bachelornationonabc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC