Suspected 'plant' Mark Anderson doesn't seem ready to date, so why is he even on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

We don't believe Mark Anderson is nearly ready for marriage again, even if he treated Joan with sincerity and kindness on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Although Mark Anderson from 'The Golden Bachelorette' is a favorite among fans, there are indications that he is a producer plant and shouldn't be on the show. It's obvious from his recent elimination that he isn't ready to date—at least not on national TV.

During 'The Bachelor' Season 28, 58-year-old retired Army general Mark gained popularity among fans. When his daughter, 26-year-old Kelsey Anderson, brought her boyfriend, Joey Graziadei, home to meet her father, he made his broadcast debut.

Fans were enamored by Mark's calm strength and kindness. The first night of 'The Golden Bachelorette' started with 61-year-old Joan Vassos welcoming a fleet of limousines carrying the 24 guys vying for her affection. Joan appeared startled when the limousine door opened on the first night and Kelsey and Mark emerged.

Kelsey introduced the two. Although Joan was eager to meet Mark, he hadn't impressed her as a favorite thus far. Mark shouldn't be chosen to be 'The Golden Bachelor' now that he was unable to win her heart.

Mark Anderson with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Mark Anderson not over his late wife

Mark was a widower father of five who led a rather obscure existence in Leesville, Louisiana, long before he made an appearance on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor'. Having been married to Denise Anderson for eighteen years until her death from cancer in 2018, Mark is no stranger to real love.

Kelsey claims that her mother died two months after being diagnosed, leaving her family in a condition of grief. Denise was an Army veteran, much like Mark, and they had met while serving their nation.

When Mark gave Joey and Kelsey an album of photos of him and his late wife, it was evident how much he loved them. It was a lovely moment that truly demonstrated that Mark was still incredibly in love with his late wife, and he offered them a window into his romantic life.

'The Golden Bachelor' is not something he's ready for.

'The Golden Bachelorette’ contestant Mark Anderson was madly in love with late wife Denise Anderson (Instagram/@markanderson)

Mark Anderson refused to open up to 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

The news that Mark would be competing on 'The Golden Bachelorette' originally thrilled Joan, but the two didn't click. Joan is more attracted to some of the other guys, such as 62-year-old Keith Gordon and 60-year-old Chock Chapple, even though she seems to enjoy Mark.

Mark's excessive effort may be contributing to the issue. People desire things they can't have since that's just human nature, and Mark could be giving Joan too much of himself.

Mark is always trying to pull Joan away, but she hasn't proposed a date yet. She has never contacted him, and even though she kissed him during their impromptu German lesson, he was the one who organized the whole plan.

Mark could put too much effort into 'The Golden Bachelor' as he did with Joan, which might turn off the women.

Mark Anderson with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

Mark Anderson didn't seem serious about his 'The Golden Bachelorette' journey

The males in 'The Golden Bachelorette' are having a great time together, which is one of its most amusing aspects. They all seem to be having a fantastic time together and truly enjoy one another's company, even though they are there to date Joan.

It's probable that Mark was more focused on having fun than on finding love because he spent so much time at the pool and playing with the other men. Mark and Joan hadn't spent much time together.

Mark taught her German when he first drew her aside at the Bachelor mansion, stating that he had studied the language while in the service. He kissed her after teaching her how to ask for a kiss.

Although it was a nice moment, Mark and Joan didn't seem to click. Mark should not be on 'The Golden Bachelor' if he was only playing for enjoyment.

Joan drove Mark to the estate in a red Porsche convertible for their final date of the week, and the two of them traveled to the port to board a huge boat. In confessional, Joan expressed her hope that she and Mark would expand their repertoire throughout the date since they hadn't yet reached the level of ease she had experienced with some of the other guys.

As soon as they set off on their date, things were a little weird. Joan was beginning to feel the strain of perhaps not giving Mark a rose, and it was obvious that the discussion wasn't going as well as she had intended with them.

The crew saved the day at that moment by using a challenge card that Jesse Palmer had given them, which led them on a scavenger expedition designed to strengthen their bond. They faced many obstacles as they wandered throughout the yacht, such as playing games of Would You Rather and Never Have I Ever before their quest came to a close with a charcuterie board and some champagne waiting for them.

They bonded by finding love again after abruptly losing their husbands, and they talked about their futures and goals in life. By the conclusion of the evening, Mark felt considerably more assured about his relationship with Joan.

His bubble was quickly crushed, nonetheless, when Joan showed up at the estate the next day for a pre-rose ceremony conversation to inform him that, even though they had a wonderful date the day before, she didn't necessarily see a future for them together. To avoid surprising him, she stated that she didn't want to enter a rose ceremony without first speaking with him.

Mark accepted it with a smile, assuring Joan that the experience had improved him nevertheless.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson have broeken up (YouTube/@bachelornation)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays on ABC at 8 PM ET