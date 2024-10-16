Joey Graziadei is in love and he's not afraid to say it: ‘DWTS’ star demolishes romance rumors in style

Joey Graziadei demonstrates his love for his fiancée Kelsey Anderson on 'Dancing with the Stars'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joey Graziadei has made his love for fiancée Kelsey Anderson abundantly clear with his standout performance on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33. Throughout the season, he faced criticism for being overly intimate with his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, sparking romance rumors between the two. While both Kelsey and Joey have straightforwardly denied the allegations, the gossip never seems to die down.

However, Joey has taken it upon himself to showcase his devotion to Kelsey. Interestingly, the pair crossed paths during their time on 'The Bachelor' and have been together ever since. It’s not surprising to see the couple in hot water, given that stars on the ABC show are often prone to cheating scandals. While Joey has denied the rumors, he took it a step further to demonstrate his love. He delivered a stunning Viennese Waltz performance to Teddy Swims’ song 'Lose Control,' which captures the internal pain of someone separated from their love. The performance was spectacular, earning him the title of ballroom king.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson deliver a stunning Viennese Waltz performance (@abc)

Kelsey Anderson’s reaction to Joey Graziadei's stunning 'DWTS' performance

Earlier this week, 'DWTS' announced that next week’s episode will pay tribute to the special individuals in the contestants' lives, and Joey has chosen Kelsey as his honoree. Kelsey expressed her mix of nerves and excitement about Joey dedicating a performance to her, stating that while she loves all his dances, this one feels "extra special." She praised his hard work and the support he receives, saying, "It’s so amazing to see how everyone is just rooting him on. He’s doing amazing, and he’s crushing it," according to US Weekly.

Kelsey Anderson spoke about Joey Graziadei dedicating a 'DWTS' performance to her (Instagram/@kelseyanderson)

Kelsey Anderson had a private meeting with Jenna Johnson

Joey and Jenna have faced criticism for being too physically close during their performances. The backlash was so intense that Kelsey often felt the need to address it, stating that it was Jenna's job to be close to him and convey the performance as a story. However, it seems Kelsey was already aware that rumors would circulate about the two. In an interview with US Weekly, Kelsey revealed that she had a "private dinner" with Jenna and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, who is also competing this season as a fellow pro dancer with Phaedra Parks. The gathering was intended to make Kelsey feel "comfortable" and "involved." The three of them even have a group chat together. This solidifies Kelsey and Joey's bond as partners.

Kelsey Anderson revealed that she had a "private dinner" with Jenna Johnson (@abc)

Joey Graziadei may be image-conscious for choosing a married partner on 'DWTS'

Before joining the show, Joey expressed his desire for a dance partner who is in a stable relationship, saying, "I wanted to be in a situation where I was comfortable and didn’t have to worry about a lot of this noise." While this reflects his confidence in Kelsey, it also hints at his image-consciousness, suggesting he prefers to avoid potential flirtations with a single partner. Overall, choosing a married partner like Jenna helps him establish clear boundaries and ensures Kelsey feels secure.