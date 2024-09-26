Does 'Bachelor' franchise need 'Golden Paradise'? Here's why ABC dating series is better off without it

Combining 'Bachelor in Paradise' and 'The Golden Bachelorette' to create more opportunities for love stories would likely be a bad idea

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There are hints that ABC may drop 'Bachelor in Paradise' due to the rapid success of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. With strong calls for Golden Paradise' circulating on social media, it raises the question of whether the creators should hang the towel on both spin-offs instead.

Currently, Joan Vassos, a former contestant on 'The Golden Bachelor', is the star of the series 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Fans have responded positively to the show, expressing a desire for their favorite grandpas and grandmas—those who didn’t find love on these shows—to get a second chance at romance on the beach. Even though it seems like a great plan, let us tell you why it may not be the best idea.

'The Golden Bachelor in Paradise' is too early for the franchise

There has been no mention of 'BiP' in the latest wave of franchise news, leading to speculation that ABC has quietly canceled the show. The fact that there were no happy couples in the unscripted dating show's last season is one of the issues. The show's creators should explore strategies to turn things around after a disappointing season. Combining the two shows to create 'The Golden Bachelor in Paradise', a place where senior singles may go on dates while having fun on the beach, is one possible prospect.

However, hopes for the new spinoff seem dim, especially after our Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, officially announced that he was divorcing Theresa Nist after just three months of marriage. Unless ABC finds successful couples (and long-lasting ones) among these seniors, they shouldn't take further risks by adding further spinoffs where their stories are open for the whole world to consume from the comfort of their couch.

'The Golden Bachelor' addressed the maturity issue with the main series, but it failed to take into account another significant problem with the way they manage the participants. Given that it’s quite rare for someone to move to a completely new state for a partner—especially when they're elderly and frequently wish to remain near their friends and family that they've built over six or seven decades—the show appears to cast people from all over the nation.

So, when it comes to Joan Vassos's season of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' the new star has been candid about her reluctance to leave her family for a man she might choose from the show. While Joan may be open about this with the bachelors on her season, there is a part of her that is skeptical of these older men, who might be hiding their true desire to avoid leaving their homes to pursue celebrity status on national television, risking the possibility of having her heart broken in front of the world. Adding another spinoff to this, without first addressing this issue, will only add further humiliation.

Filming 'The Golden Bachelor in Paradise' will be even more difficult for our senior members

Before the premiere, Joan and the cast of 'The Golden Bachelorette' discussed the sleeping arrangements, which, to be honest, sound like a complete nightmare. The days into long nights, with the cast leaving around seven or eight in the morning and sometimes not returning home until two in the morning

Joan revealed she was managing on just five hours of sleep each night, despite producers supposedly filming shorter days than on 'The Bachelor/Bachelorette' and trying to avoid travel fatigue by keeping dates close to home. If that is how the Golden competitors are treated, we can only imagine what type of sleep-deprived torment they would endure if they shot this on a beach.

Joan isn't the only one struggling to sleep through the night—several suitors also mentioned the bunk beds at the Bachelor Mansion, with one even comparing the experience to going back to college, but not in a good way. He described the Bachelor Mansion as similar to a frat house, noting that most of them hadn’t shared a room with other men since college. As they sleep, men engage in various bodily functions, like snoring.

Filming 'BiP' is a nightmare in itself, where the contestants are seen sleeping and lounging on very uncomfortable beds. The open-air setting invites all kinds of insects, and at this age, our senior participants might not be up for that kind of challenge.

You’ll have to keep warm on musty bedding. Those daybeds that everyone lounges on all day? When those get wet, they eventually start to smell like mildew. By the end of the season, they look pretty unappealing. If you’ve made it to the finish line and are about to tie the knot, you're avoiding those.

There isn't any air conditioning, which explains why everyone appears to be overheated in the photo. You might wonder, 'Why would they do this to people?'—it’s likely to encourage contestants to leave their cozy lodgings and head to the beach or pool. After working for so many years, we feel our senior members sure deserve some break from this torture.

Also, do we need to remind you that there are no doors? Consider going to the bedrooms. And now to the restrooms. There aren't enough doors in paradise! There is little privacy to be enjoyed. Some bathrooms only have beads as doors for the toilets and showers!

It's essentially an adult summer camp. The young contenders are already sleeping in bunk beds stacked on top of each other, sharing two baths, and eating horrible food. It's hardly a glamorous lifestyle. Why would ABC have the elder stars go through the same ordeal? Also, as much as we feel our Golden Bachelors and Bachelorettes are fans of seafood, we don't think they will enjoy crabs in their rooms! Like. Literal. Crabs. Crawling everywhere.

'The Golden Bachelor in Paradise' stars may not be ready to flaunt their bikini and speedos

'BiP' takes about three weeks to film, so former Golden Bachelors and Bachelorettes will need to clear their schedules once again for another chance at love, should ABC decide to heed fans' demands. Expecting them to fall in love in 3 weeks is a task in itself, but asking our senior stars to do that in their bikinis and speedos might be a stretch. 'BiP' also comes with the luxury of falling in love with a booze in your hand, even though there's a limit to it, we’re not sure the Golden Stars would be up for that.

Of course, giving your life to 'BiP' means sharing a kiss on camera, but don't worry—the producers will change their minds! Until now, 'The Golden Bachelor' and 'The Golden Bachelorette' have kept the kissing to a minimum, we're not sure what the new spinoff would bring out in these senior participants if given the chance.

On 'BiP, waxing is essential. While it’s not a strict requirement, many contestants choose to get waxed before entering Paradise. Will our grandmas and grandpas do it? Don't think so! How can anyone make sensible judgments regarding their future under such circumstances? Regardless, we'll be tuning in to see if ABC decides to move forward with 'The Golden Bachelor in Paradise,' despite our many concerns.

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays on ABC at 8 PM ET.