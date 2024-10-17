Keith Gordon’s one-on-one with Joan Vassos did not go as planned, that could be him done on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos gave Keith Gordon her desired first impression rose out of her 24 first suitors, but does she ultimately select him? Keith, a 62-year-old father from San Jose, California, made a strong impression on Joan, a 61-year-old private school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, during the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

Instead of arriving in a limousine, Keith showed up in a vintage station wagon, with his bags strapped to the roof. This nostalgic touch delighted Joan and brought back fond memories for her. During the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' Joan and Keith enjoyed a game of cornhole, bonding over their shared love for the beach and their families. In her confessional, she said that Keith gave her a sense of security that she had not experienced since the death of her husband, John, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2021 after 32 years of marriage. Later, Joan gave Keith her first kiss of the evening, and her initial impression soared. Does Joan end up falling in love with Keith?

Keith Gordon won the first impression rose from 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (@abc/@gillesmingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon's boring attempt at one-on-one could be his end

In the Wednesday, October 16 episode of the ABC show, Keith and Joan went on their first one-on-one date. Joan admitted that initially, he reminded her of her late husband. Joan described the date as "very important" because she wanted to explore whether their connection had more "depth." Keith opened up about his tendency to hold back and the playful exterior he often presents.

He told Joan that if he progressed in the competition, she would get to meet his daughters in their hometowns. They share a passionate kiss, but afterward, it appears that Keith has disappeared. Although she liked him, she hesitated to kiss Keith, feeling that he wasn't the right guy for her. He may not be the right match for her, but that’s no reflection on him. Although the one-on-one date offered a chance for redemption for Keith, the chemistry between them felt lacking.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon and Joan Vassos went on their first one-on-one date (@abc/@gillesmingasson)

What happens between Keith Gordon and Joan Vassos in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

'The Golden Bachelorette' initially showcased a close bond between Joan and Keith, but she ultimately decided to reject him. However, details regarding the reasons for their eventual separation have not yet been revealed

Given that Keith is also very close to his family and Joan stated that she would never want to leave them, it's plausible that their separation stemmed from the challenges of their lives on opposite coasts. However, this remains purely speculative.

'The Golden Bachelorette' initially showcased a close bond between Keith Gordon and Joan Vassos (Instagram/@keith_gonzo)

Will Keith Gordon become the next 'Golden Bachelor'?

Keith is another example of a man who goes beyond the surface. He has shown that he can be a deep individual, capable of being both vulnerable and confident. Despite his kindness, Keith comes across as rather dreary. We're a bit anxious about his journey on 'The Golden Bachelorette' because he seems like such a cute little gummy bear.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon comes across as rather dreary (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC.