‘AGT’ judges stunned as knife-throwing duo invite Simon Cowell on stage — and turn him into a human target

Heidi screamed, Sofia looked away, and Simon ended up on stage with flying axes — just another day on ‘AGT’

Brothers Tyrone and Michael Laner entered ‘America’s Got Talent’ with their act Blade 2 Blade and had everyone amused while also being scared. But what held everyone's breath was the act they performed, inviting Simon Cowell to the stage. Back in Season 17 of ‘AGT,’ the two were seen wearing all black, dressed just like the warriors out of an action movie. However, as they introduced their act, “we are presenting a duel of knife throwing,” the audience didn't respond with enthusiasm. Next, when they said that they are brothers, Howie Mandel quipped, “They were womb mates.” Meanwhile, Cowell asked about their craziest nightmare. Tyrone replied, “Craziest nightmare already happened.” He then mentioned that the brothers had hit each other with a knife in the past.

As they were getting ready for their act, Terry Crews was heard saying, “Oh man, ok, they are pulling knives out. I am gonna back up.” At first, they did a little dance holding knives, and soon started throwing knives towards each other. However, with their skills, they hit the black slab behind. They began throwing knives toward the legs; however, as they moved towards the head, they had a fast pace, and Tyrone dodged the last throw from Michael, which was clearly a quick escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Laner (@tyronblade)

For their next act, they were handed a few axes, and they even blindfolded themselves. When Blade 2 Blade began throwing the axe, Sofia Vergara screamed out of sheer fear. She even turned her head, avoiding seeing any mishap, in case it happened. Interestingly, the brothers came all prepared, as they again escaped narrowly. Next, they spun their female crewmate around a pole. “Look how wobbly that thing is,” Heidi Klum yelled. As Tyrone and Michael held their hands high, aiming at the female crew member on the pole, Howie Mandel and Vergara were seen being scared to the core. However, the bullseye brothers hit exactly where they aimed, on the circles near the crew member.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Laner (@tyronblade)

At one point, the ‘Modern Family’ actress stood up from her seat in shock. As they finished their act, all four judges gave them a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Tyrone and Michael were seen hugging each other on stage. “I was like suffering. I hated it, actually. Because it's so good,” Vergara expressed. Mandell further appreciated the speed Blade 2 Blade had, calling it an act “beyond what we have seen before.” “What you do, I can only imagine,” Cowell stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Laner (@tyronblade)

Replying to him, Tyrone said, “If you wanna try, I invite you.” With the other judges and audience encouraging him, Cowell stepped on the stage. A medical team was ready behind the camera. Tyrone asked Cowell to stand in the middle without moving. However, a scared Cowell asked, “Have you watched the show before?” and asked if the brothers liked him. A wide-eyed Cowell stood steadily as Blade 2 Blade threw three axes around him. The act received another standing ovation from the panel. According to Fandom, the duo earned four yeses moving into the next rounds but were sadly eliminated in the Semifinals of Season 17.